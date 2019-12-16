Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become 'guerilla art'

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough Archant

A dead tree on Hampstead Heath has become part of a striking mystery "guerilla art" piece that has baffled visitors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough 'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

The tree in the middle of the Heath, above the mixed bathing pond and on the route between Kenwood House and Parliament Hill, has had hundreds of small wooden bricks draped over and around it.

You may also want to watch:

Westminster councillor Geoff Barraclough, who lives in Maida Vale, spotted the tree on a walk. He told this newspaper: "It's an eye-catching juxtaposition of wooden blocks nestling in a dead tree.

"At first, I thought the artists were trying to encourage biodiversity but now I think it's probably a late entry for the Turner Prize."

It is not yet known who created the artwork or what its purpose is, but the City of London Corporation's Heath management team tweeted that it did not "know the origins of this - it may be some guerrilla artwork".

Did you create the artwork? Get in touch with Sam on the newsdesk using 02074330120 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk