Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become 'guerilla art'

PUBLISHED: 18:04 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 16 December 2019

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Archant

A dead tree on Hampstead Heath has become part of a striking mystery "guerilla art" piece that has baffled visitors.

The tree in the middle of the Heath, above the mixed bathing pond and on the route between Kenwood House and Parliament Hill, has had hundreds of small wooden bricks draped over and around it.

Westminster councillor Geoff Barraclough, who lives in Maida Vale, spotted the tree on a walk. He told this newspaper: "It's an eye-catching juxtaposition of wooden blocks nestling in a dead tree.

"At first, I thought the artists were trying to encourage biodiversity but now I think it's probably a late entry for the Turner Prize."

It is not yet known who created the artwork or what its purpose is, but the City of London Corporation's Heath management team tweeted that it did not "know the origins of this - it may be some guerrilla artwork".

