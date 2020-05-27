Search

Muswell Hill Golf Club will not ‘consider culling foxes’ in future after campaigners’ outcry in response to social media rumours

PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 May 2020

Muswell Hill Golf Club

Muswell Hill Golf Club

Archant

Bosses at Muswell Hill Golf Club confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that they would no longer ‘consider the culling of foxes as a solution’ to increased numbers of the creatures on the club’s land.

Muswell Hill Golf ClubMuswell Hill Golf Club

The club had earlier been forced to deny there had been plans to cull foxes on the club’s land this week.

Animal campaigners from local and national groups mobilised in response to social media rumours that the Rhodes Avenue club were set to have pest control contractors carry out a “mass shooting” of foxes on the property.

Officials at the club categorically denied this had been the case – and although campaign group Earth 2020 claimed to have confirmed the rumour in advance of taking action to prevent the suggested shooting, this newspaper has not been able to substantiate the allegations.

On Tuesday morning, a club spokesperson said in a statement: “There have been a significant number of social media posts today about “a mass shooting of resident foxes and fox cubs” allegedly planned today on the course at Muswell Hill Golf Club. This grossly misrepresents the position and nothing of this sort is scheduled.”

The club added the “significant fox population “can, on occasion, cause damage and from time to time needs to be controlled”, but that when this was done “there are no inhumane practices used”.

In a second statement, the golf club clarified: “We have received much constructive feedback following our statement this morning, and, as such, Muswell Hill Golf Club will no longer consider the culling of foxes as a solution to the ongoing management of the fox population on the club’s grounds.”

When contacted by the Ham&High, a club official said they did not know where the rumour had come from, but said it was “likely an innocent comment”.

A campaigner from the Earth 2020 group who only gave her name as Violet C told this newspaper: “We had a report come in from an anonymous source saying there was going to be a fox cull happening. They thought it would be at some point either on Monday evening or Tuesday morning, so we started reaching out to the golf club.

“We don’t think this should be happening at all. They should respect the foxes. The golf club has to accommodate the foxes, not the other way around.”

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace: Police investigate alleged boating lake push

A man in his 50s was allegedly pushed into Alexandra Park boating lake, with a group filming the incident. Picture:

