‘We want to make Camden the cleanest borough for the community and the environment’

Georgina McGivern, Camden Clean Air programme manager, and Luke Candler, partnerships executive for hospitality businesses, standing outside one of their members Hidden Coffee. Picture: Camden Clean Air Camden Clean Air

More small parks in estates and more electric car charging points - those are just two of the aims of a non-profit group aiming to make Camden’s air cleaner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camden Clean Air Initiative hopes to make the borough the cleanest, greenest borough to live in, through sparking behavioural change by working with households, workplaces, schools and hospitality businesses.

Following improvements to air quality during the coronavirus crisis, the community support scheme is inviting households to sign up for £25.

This gives residents access to the group’s five point plan for reducing air pollution in the home, advice on air purifying plants and discount codes for partner local companies, among other benefits.

Once signed up to the scheme, residents are offered a £50 off voucher for a bike from Goldhawk Bikes.

Household partnerships manager Katie Fisch said: “We want to make Camden the cleanest borough for the community and the environment.

“It’s a shame it took Covid to wake people up about it.

“We saw a massive decrease in air pollution and emissions over lockdown. There was less driving, less busses and air emission percentages went down. We want to maintain the decrease.

You may also want to watch:

“Camden is a popular, busy borough. When life gets back to normal we want it to be a better place for people.”

READ MORE: Camden Council commits to tackling climate change as part of constitution

READ MORE: Climate action: Activism and divestment are in our hands

The group is funded by Allegra Group and is working with Camden Council to increase infrastructure and create more parklets around estates.

It is in talks with Ubitricity and Otto Car to provide more charging stations for electric cars around Camden to encourage drivers to switch to electric.

Katie said: “If there is more access to charging stations, it is an instant solution.”

She hopes work with schools and homes will see families encourage each other to take alternative forms of transport, such as walking or cycling to school.

The scheme has support from local businesses such as Café Rio, Pepita Coffee and Rock ‘n’ Roll Rescue Camden.

Camden Clean Air Initiative has signed up to the government’s Kickstart scheme and hope to offer job opportunities to Camden young people in the future.