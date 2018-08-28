War hero, 97, takes on Camden over ‘uneven’ cobbles outside of his house after two falls

Lord Peter Eden, 97, is fine walking - once he makes it past the cobbles to the pavement. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Lord Peter Eden, 97, fought in the Second World War and then took a job hunting down Nazis in hiding, and in 2019 he’s taken on Camden Council over what he and his family see as neglected cobbles outside their Fairfax Place home in South Hampstead.

Lord Peter Eden is helped across the uneven cobbles on Fairfax Place, NW3 by PA Annette Whitney. Picture: Polly Hancock Lord Peter Eden is helped across the uneven cobbles on Fairfax Place, NW3 by PA Annette Whitney. Picture: Polly Hancock

Peter cannot walk across the cobbles unaided as, he says, the cobbled road surface has become hugely uneven over the years.

He told the Ham&High: “I have fallen twice. It’s just not level. I can’t go out without help, because I can’t make it to the pavement.

“Once I get there I’m fine.”

Peter, who has lived in Fairfax Place with wife Lady Joy Eden for two decades, called on the council to repeat what they did years ago, and apply a grouting to help secure loose cobbles and to level the surface. He said he had repeatedly written to the council but had no response. He added: “There are a number of older people here who this would help.

The cobblestones in question - on Fairfax Place, South Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock The cobblestones in question - on Fairfax Place, South Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

“I marched through the desert in north Africa during the war, but now I can’t get across the street, surely it wouldn’t be too much for the council to come and be helpful and just even it out?”

Peter’s PA Annette Whitney explained the issue was simply that when Peter walks with his stick across the uneven surface, the stick can struggle to gain purchase.

Peter, who received his peerage for his service during the war, added: “I was torpedoed during the war, twice. Compared to that, this is a small thing, really.”

After 1945, Peter served in the Intelligence Corps in Germany and played a part in the rounding up of Nazi personnel.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the area has been visited by an engineer and no loose cobbles were found.

“The road is made up of cobbles that by their nature are not a flat surface. However, an order will be raised to try and address a small area outside the gentleman’s property that will make it easier to walk upon.”