London Zoo bosses ‘delighted’ by government plans to relax lockdown rules and let them reopen from June 15

PUBLISHED: 13:11 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 10 June 2020

Maggie the giraffe stands with a sign showing support for the NHS at ZSL London Zoo, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Maggie the giraffe stands with a sign showing support for the NHS at ZSL London Zoo, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

PA Wire/PA Images

London Zoo bosses are “delighted” at news they could be allowed to open as soon as Monday June 15 after the government relaxed its lockdown policy for open-air attractions.

ZSL London Zoo keepers have given Trigger the alpaca a lockdown haircut to keep him cool during the heatwave. The zoo, which remains closed to the public, shared the image as people across the UK showed off their own lockdown haircuts across social media - with hairdressers joining zoos in the list of businesses and tourist attractions not permitted to reopen until at least July 4. ZSL is appealing forsupport to keep its two zoos running smoothly, its scientists investigating wildlife diseases such as Covid-19, and its conservationists working in the field. Visit www.zsl.org/donateZSL London Zoo keepers have given Trigger the alpaca a lockdown haircut to keep him cool during the heatwave. The zoo, which remains closed to the public, shared the image as people across the UK showed off their own lockdown haircuts across social media - with hairdressers joining zoos in the list of businesses and tourist attractions not permitted to reopen until at least July 4. ZSL is appealing forsupport to keep its two zoos running smoothly, its scientists investigating wildlife diseases such as Covid-19, and its conservationists working in the field. Visit www.zsl.org/donate

A day after the charity which runs both the Regent’s Park-based zoo and Whipsnade Zoo in Hertfordshire said it could face permanent closure if it wasn’t able to welcome visitors soon, the prime minister was on Wednesday set to give zoos the go-ahead – if they can uphold social distancing rules.

Boris Johnson is to announce the easing of restrictions on outdoor attractions where people remain in their cars, such as safari parks and drive-in cinemas, too.

READ MORE: LONDON ZOO MARK ITS 192ND ANNIVERSARY IN LOCKDOWN WITH FASCINATING ARCHIVE IMAGES

Zoological Society of London (ZSL) director general Dominic Jermey, said: “We are delighted at the news that the Government may allow ZSL London and Whipsnade zoos to reopen as early as next week.  “Thousands of members of the public have written to their MPs to express their faith in the zoos’ safety measures and their concern for ZSL’s continued survival – we are grateful for everyone’s support – we can’t wait to welcome visitors through our gates as soon as we are able. “  Though the easing will be a relief, zoos will be told that they must not reopen indoor exhibitions, such as reptile houses, and must ensure amenities including cafes are takeaway only.

You may also want to watch:

A Downing Street official said: “People are continuing to make huge sacrifices to reduce the spread of coronavirus and avoid a second spike, but we know it is tough and where we can safely open up more attractions, and it is supported by the science, we will do so.”

READ MORE: CORONAVIRUS TRIBUTES TO LONDON ZOO’S LONGEST SERVING VOLUNTEER

Mr Jermey added that extensive measures had been taken to ensure social distancing, and he hoped to have tickets available for booking online on Friday.

But he went on to say that re-opening “cannot be the end of the story” and would be no quick fix.

“We will still urgently need support to keep our two zoos running smoothly, our scientists investigating wildlife diseases such as Covid-19, and our conservationists working in the field to protect Critically Endangered species,” he said.

Earlier this week, ZSL said a continued forced closure would be “illogical”.

