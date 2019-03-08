Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

The first trial of the Liveable Crouch End scheme is to take place for a fortnight from October 7, Haringey Council has announced.

Revealed in an update to the council's website, the trial consists of a number of measures designed to calm traffic and improve the "public realm".

Most strikingly, access to Middle Lane will be limited during the trial. At the north end, where it meets Hornsey High Street, access will be limited to pedestrians, buses and bikes between 7am and 7pm.

Then at its southern end a public space will be created where it hits Park Road - it will be only be accessible to those on bikes or on foot.

The trial will also see the junction of Weston Park and the Broadway made into a similar no-car space while filters will block through-traffic at the northern ends of Birkbeck Road and Hillfield Avenue.

Local councillors are holding a public meeting to discuss the measures on Sunday at Hornsey Library.

One, Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison (Lib Dem, Crouch End), told the newspaper: "It's early days - a lot of things are being spread that might not be accurate.

"For us as local councillors, we are 100 per cent in support of liveable neighbourhoods.

"100pc we support active transport and a reduction in traffic to make our streets less dangerous.

"But we don't think the scheme as it stands will address the problem or the things the public want to see from the area.

"The proposal for the meeting was so the council can see just how little knowledge of the scheme there is out there."

Mark Afford, chair of the Crouch End Neighbourhood Forum added: "People don't understand the trial.

"A minority of people haven't taken the moment to understand what's being proposed.

"When we have done surveys and spoken to people, the vast majority are in favour of calming traffic in Crouch End."

Haringey's Labour leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor said: "Haringey is committed to sustainable transport and making the borough more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists - it is vital that we reduce car use, for the environment, for our own health and for our children's futures.

"Liveable Crouch End will create a more people-friendly environment for residents, businesses and visitors to the area to enjoy."

Cllr Ejiofor said the town hall had met disability group The 14% of Haringey to discuss the impact of traffic re-routing as part of Liveable Crouch End

He added: "No roads will be completely closed and drivers will be able to reach their destinations using short detours that should add only minimal times to their journeys."

He also emphasised that data from the trial would inform the final design of the scheme.

The council is also holding drop-in sessions at Hornsey Vale Community Centre from 11.30am to 3pm on Saturday, and at Hornsey Library between 3.30pm and 7pm on October 2.