Kenwood Ladies’ Pond: Hundreds brave waters for annual New Year’s Day dip

Members of the Hampstead Ladies rugby team braved icy temperatures at Kenwood Pond on New Year's Day. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

More than 300 hardy souls braved the “positively balmy” waters of Kenwood Ladies’ Pond onthe New Year yesterday.

Midday saw the traditional plunge begin, and although the waters were, at around six degrees, warmer than in some years past, the women who took part were still facing chilly conditions.

Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association (KLPA) co-chair Nicky Mayhew told this newspaper: “It was a great day to start the year. We had people coming and going, and a peak of around 150 people in the water.”

Attendees were able to dry off and enjoy homemade cakes and mulled wine.

Nicky, who lives in Dartmouth Park and has been doing the New Year’s dip for 15 years, added: “It’s a treat, the only day we’re allowed to have a drink by the pond.”

Fellow swimmer Alison Assiter said: “If you go all through the year you get used to the temperatures, it doesn’t feel too bad, and was even a degree warmer than the week before!”

