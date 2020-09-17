Kenwood Ladies’ Pond: Heath bathing pond closed after sewage leak

Kenwood Ladies' Pond from 2000 to 2020. Picture: Ruth Corney Copyright: Ruth Corney

The Kenwood Ladies’ Pond on Hampstead Heath has been forced to close for two days after a sewage leak “in the vicinity”.

In a tweet, the City of London Corporation explained the emergency closure and said those who had booked for sessions on Thursday and Friday would receive refunds.

It is thought the leak is in the woods to the north of the pond.

Heath bosses tweeted: “Kenwood Ladies Bathing Pond will be closed for the rest of today (Thursday 17 Sep) and tomorrow(Friday 18 Sep) while Thames Water investigate. All those with booked sessions will be given a full refund. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

If the leak continues to force the pond’s closure over the weekend, when it reopens Winter swimming arrangements will be in place – with a first come, first served system implemented and season tickets able to be used once again.