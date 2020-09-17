Search

Kenwood Ladies’ Pond: Heath bathing pond closed after sewage leak

PUBLISHED: 15:16 17 September 2020

Kenwood Ladies' Pond from 2000 to 2020. Picture: Ruth Corney

Kenwood Ladies' Pond from 2000 to 2020. Picture: Ruth Corney

Copyright: Ruth Corney

The Kenwood Ladies’ Pond on Hampstead Heath has been forced to close for two days after a sewage leak “in the vicinity”.

In a tweet, the City of London Corporation explained the emergency closure and said those who had booked for sessions on Thursday and Friday would receive refunds.

It is thought the leak is in the woods to the north of the pond.

READ MORE: Hampstead Heath bathing pond charges discussed in lively Ham&High debate

Heath bosses tweeted: “Kenwood Ladies Bathing Pond will be closed for the rest of today (Thursday 17 Sep) and tomorrow(Friday 18 Sep) while Thames Water investigate. All those with booked sessions will be given a full refund. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

If the leak continues to force the pond’s closure over the weekend, when it reopens Winter swimming arrangements will be in place – with a first come, first served system implemented and season tickets able to be used once again.

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

