Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association run competition to design a new logo
PUBLISHED: 17:40 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 17 November 2020
Archant
The Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association (KLPA) is holding a competition to design its logo.
The idea came about when committee member Harriet Wills discovered the prominent swimming association had never had one before.
Harriet told this newspaper: “After joining the KLPA committee a year ago it came to my attention that we didn’t have a logo. As the KLPA has been running since 1985 we thought it was about time we had one!”
Citing the ongoing row over the City of London’s decision to enforce mandatory swimming fees, the coronavirus pandemic, and a string of sewage leaks in the Ladies’ Pond, she said after an “especially challenging year” the hope was to “reinvigorate” the community.
This coincides with the launch of an archive of Ladies’ Pond photos at the Bishopsgate Institute.
The competition, open to KLPA members and their female relatives, runs until December 12.
For more details and to enter, visit klpa.uk/klpa-logo-competition
