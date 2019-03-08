Search

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

PUBLISHED: 13:02 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 02 June 2019

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

A search is underway at Highgate Men's Pond after a swimmer disappeared yesterday during one of the hottest days of the year.

Police were called at 4.45pm after a man's clothing was found on the bank of the pond on Hampstead Heath.

Officers and paramedics were on the scene yesterday afternoon, and were again this morning trying to find the man.

A search by the Marine Support Unit on Saturday evening resulted in no trace.

The Kenwood Ladies Pond was also closed for part of yesterday after a "medical incident."

The Men's Pond remains closed today while further investigations continue.

Were you at the pond yesterday? Did you see what happened? Contact the newsdesk at editorial@hamhigh.co.uk

