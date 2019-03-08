Hampstead Heath wildlife in pictures: 10 cygnets hatch on Heath pond

The new swan family on the water. Picture: Ron Vester Archant

Over the last week ten cygnets have hatched on Hampstead No. 1 Pond - and we've seen a number of delightful pictures of the young family taking to the water on their first outings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Just one of the amazing photographs Louisa took of the cygnets on Pond No 1, Hampstead Heath. Picture: LOUISA GREEN Just one of the amazing photographs Louisa took of the cygnets on Pond No 1, Hampstead Heath. Picture: LOUISA GREEN

On Monday the first hatched, and over the next day a further four emerged.

Another five then followed their siblings.

This is one of the most successful breeding seasons the swans on the Heath have had in recent memory.

You may also want to watch:

Birdlover and member of the Heath and Hampstead Society's Heath Committee Ron Vester told this newspaper: "This is the fifth year in a row they have hatched in the very same spot.

"The first hatched at about one in the afternoon on Monday, and four more followed."

"The pen [mother] is looking well, she's protecting them and the cob's standing guard."

Just this weekend, the swans successfully fought off a dog who threatened the eggs.

Hampstead Heath - cynets on pond no1 Hampstead Heath - cynets on pond no1

Ron said: "It jumped the fence, but luckily they fought back."

Do you have pictures of the Heath swans, or the gamut of other wonderful wildlife there? Send them to Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk and we could publish the best online or on our Heathwatch page.