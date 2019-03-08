Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hampstead Heath wildlife in pictures: 10 cygnets hatch on Heath pond

PUBLISHED: 15:46 09 May 2019

The new swan family on the water. Picture: Ron Vester

The new swan family on the water. Picture: Ron Vester

Archant

Over the last week ten cygnets have hatched on Hampstead No. 1 Pond - and we've seen a number of delightful pictures of the young family taking to the water on their first outings.

Just one of the amazing photographs Louisa took of the cygnets on Pond No 1, Hampstead Heath. Picture: LOUISA GREENJust one of the amazing photographs Louisa took of the cygnets on Pond No 1, Hampstead Heath. Picture: LOUISA GREEN

On Monday the first hatched, and over the next day a further four emerged.

Another five then followed their siblings.

This is one of the most successful breeding seasons the swans on the Heath have had in recent memory.

You may also want to watch:

Birdlover and member of the Heath and Hampstead Society's Heath Committee Ron Vester told this newspaper: "This is the fifth year in a row they have hatched in the very same spot.

"The first hatched at about one in the afternoon on Monday, and four more followed."

"The pen [mother] is looking well, she's protecting them and the cob's standing guard."

Just this weekend, the swans successfully fought off a dog who threatened the eggs.

Hampstead Heath - cynets on pond no1Hampstead Heath - cynets on pond no1

Ron said: "It jumped the fence, but luckily they fought back."

Do you have pictures of the Heath swans, or the gamut of other wonderful wildlife there? Send them to Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk and we could publish the best online or on our Heathwatch page.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Infected Blood Inquiry: Ex-Crouch End victim of contaminated blood scandal tells inquiry of ‘30 years shackled to trust’

Clair Walton - contaminated blood

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Infected Blood Inquiry: Ex-Crouch End victim of contaminated blood scandal tells inquiry of ‘30 years shackled to trust’

Clair Walton - contaminated blood

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal v Valencia semi-final second-leg preview

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Cricket: Lord’s plays host to first Street Child World Cup final

Team England and India South line up ahead of the Street Child Cricket World Cup final at Lord's (pic Claire Skinner/MCC)

Moura hails Spurs win over Ajax as ‘greatest night of my career’

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Champions League semi-final, second leg match against Ajax (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Crouch End not in Division Two to make up the numbers

Crouch End players celebrate after winning promotion in 2018 (pic: Crouch End/Pratik Patel).

The real Tottenham show up and destiny suggests they will win the whole thing

The Tottenham Hotspur team celebrate after the final whistle of the Champions League semi-final, second leg against Ajax (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists