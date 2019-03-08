Search

A toast to the Heath: Party to celebrate 30 years since the City of London Corporation took on Hampstead Heath

PUBLISHED: 11:49 13 September 2019

H&HS Chair Marc Hutchinson receives picture to commemorate sheep trial. Pictures: Diana von R Photography

Archant

Dozens of well wishers gathered on Hampstead Heath yesterday to celebrate 30 years since the City of London Corporation took over its management.

The event next to the cricket pitch was organised by the Heath and Hampstead Society, which was set up in 1897 to "preserve the natural and wild state of the Heath."

The occasion was also marked with a song about the Heath performed by John Etheridge and Vimala Rowe. It had been written especially for the get together.

The attendees included patron and former editor of the Evening Standard and the Times Simon Jenkins, and official-Beatles biographer and author Hunter Davies.

The Heath and Hampstead Society's chairman Marc Hutchinson recalled the society's successful campaigns to save Athlone House, stop a road being built across the Vale of Health and the recent temporary introduction of sheep to the Heath.

Marc Hutchinson addresses the crowd at a party to celebrate 30 years of the City of London Corporation managing Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry TaylorMarc Hutchinson addresses the crowd at a party to celebrate 30 years of the City of London Corporation managing Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry Taylor

He said: "As a Society, we happily and often say how fortunate London is to have the City as the Heath's guardian. We live presently in uncertain times, but I feel confident enough to look forward to the next 30 years."

Following on, the chairman of the Hampstead Heath Management Committee Karina Dostolova paid tribute to the Heath and Hampstead Society's "passion and commitment" to preserve the Heath.

She added: "[We are] proud to be the custodian of this remarkable open space and we will continue to work with our partners and the wider Heath community to protect and conserve Hampstead Heath to ensure it continues to enrich the lives of current and future generations."

John Etheridge and Vimala Rowe debut their John Etheridge and Vimala Rowe debut their "Anthem to the Heath". Picture: Diana von R Photography

Singer Vimala Rowe gives the thumbs up after singing the Anthem to the Heath with John Etheridge. Picture: Diana Von R PhotographySinger Vimala Rowe gives the thumbs up after singing the Anthem to the Heath with John Etheridge. Picture: Diana Von R Photography

Kenwood head Sam Cooper talks to Heath Superintendent Bob Warnock. Picture: Diana von R PhotographyKenwood head Sam Cooper talks to Heath Superintendent Bob Warnock. Picture: Diana von R Photography

City of London Sheriff Liz Green talks to Heath rangers Terry Holly and Charles Cofie (right). Picture: Diana von R PhotographyCity of London Sheriff Liz Green talks to Heath rangers Terry Holly and Charles Cofie (right). Picture: Diana von R Photography

