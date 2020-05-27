How to charge your electric car like ‘magic’ without a home charging point

Some electric car owners could struggle to use public charging stations at peak times - a North London business has come up with a solution. Image: Getty Images Archant

If you have an electric car - or are considering buying one - but can’t install a charging point at home, you may find it difficult and inconvenient to use public charging stations to top up. However, an innovative business in North London may have the answer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Once you've given them access to do so, Charge Fairy will monitor the battery level of your electric car so they know when they need to charge it. Image: Charge Fairy Once you've given them access to do so, Charge Fairy will monitor the battery level of your electric car so they know when they need to charge it. Image: Charge Fairy

Electric cars are fast becoming the top choice of vehicle for our new eco-conscious society, and although many people have already made the switch to electric, for some the joy of using it may be overshadowed by the stress of charging it.

As you may know, electric cars must be charged regularly to keep them running – just like filling up a diesel or petrol car with fuel. There are very few public charging points as of yet, and a massive 65% of London households don’t have off-street parking and therefore lack the ability to install a home charger, so it can be difficult to ensure electric cars are charged.

Charge Fairy bring the charging point to your car and do all the hard work for you. We spoke to Ed Lea, co-founder of the business, to learn more about Charge Fairy and how it could revolutionise the electric car industry.

Electric car charging made easy

“We are hearing that a lot of electric car owners are having a bad experience with public charging stations,” says Ed.

If you sign up, The Charge Fairy van will park up near your car and charge it overnight, so when you wake up you have a fully charged car - like magic. Image: Charge Fairy If you sign up, The Charge Fairy van will park up near your car and charge it overnight, so when you wake up you have a fully charged car - like magic. Image: Charge Fairy

“It doesn’t matter what type of charging point, you could always run into complications: you’re busy and don’t have time to drive there and wait for it to charge, you get there and there aren’t any points available, or the actual charger simply doesn’t work.”

Charge Fairy was created to eradicate concerns around everyday charging and provide the ideal solution: a portable rapid charger that comes to you.

The team is incredibly passionate about electric cars and the positive impact having more of these on the road will have on the environment.

Ed explains: “There has been a decrease in pollution during coronavirus because of the reduced activity on the roads, which is great, but imagine the difference we could make if all cars were electric. With the ban on petrol and diesel new car sales in the UK being brought forward to 2035, it’s important that we develop charging capabilities and technologies to prepare for this.”

Ed and the team hope that their charging solution will encourage more to go fully electric.

How does it work?

The only thing you need to do is sign up and you will be invited to create an account for your car on the Charge Fairy app. When you do this, you are giving Charge Fairy access to your odometer, remaining charge level and your car’s location - they will keep your information protected and only use it as part of the service.

“Once you’ve subscribed, we connect to your car and monitor its battery level,” says Ed.

“With this data and your average mileage, we can predict when your car will need topping up. If you drive more than usual one day we can see this and adjust our predictions accordingly.”

When your electric car needs to be charged, Charge Fairy will come and charge your car at night, so that when you wake in the morning it will be ready to go.

All they have to do is drive up, securely unlock the charge point on your car and charge it. This is all done without needing to physically touch your car.

“We charge your car at night so we don’t get in the way whilst parked on roads that may be congested in the daytime, and so as not to disturb you. All our vans are electric so make little to no noise, and the charger is also very quiet,” Ed explains.

“We want to make running an electric car as simple as possible and believe a no-fuss charging service is the key to this.”

To learn more visit www.chargefairy.com/hamhigh or contact them on info@chargefairy.com.