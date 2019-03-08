Search

Highgate visually-impaired tennis ace frustrated by lack of cash after Japanese knotweed hell

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 May 2019

Paul Ryb shows off his latest medal. Pic: James Jordan

One of the leading visually-impaired tennis players in the country is still locked in a court battle after a surveyor failed to notice Japanese knotweed in the garden of his Highgate flat.

Paul Ryb, 48, bought the flat in Bloomfield Road in 2014 for £1.275m, and despite a County Court judge awarding him damages, he's confirmed to this newspaper that he's yet to receive a penny - with an appeal from Conways, the surveyors responsible, frustrating his attempts to claim the cash.

A gardener discovered the invasive plant growing in the flat's garden a year after Paul bought it, and removal firm Environet was instructed to carry out a Japanese knotweed survey, during which it found knotweed to be visibly present in three locations - Environet then gave evidence that the knotweed would have been visible at the time of the original survey - September 2014.

He told this newspaper: "It's frustrating to read in the papers that you've been awarded £50,000 when in reality you haven't seen a penny.

"I'd much rather be talking about visually-impaired tennis, to be honest.

"This has been going on for five years."

Paul, an ex-financier who remains part of the UK Visually Impaired tennis set-up, is about to jet off to help the effort to retain the World VI tennis championships won last year. He's then excited to head to Wimbledon, with the All England Club having invited last year's successful team.

Paul said knowing about the knotweed would have changed his mind about the property.

He said: "I bought the property in good faith following a building survey which gave it a clean bill of health. I would not have gone ahead with the purchase, or at the very least would have renegotiated the price, if I had known it was affected by Japanese knotweed.

Paul won the initial case, heard at the Royal Courts of Justice from December 10 to 12 last year, when Judge Jan Luba ruled in his favour.

The judge said when delivering the ruling in February: "I find that material would simply not have been present in that form unless Japanese knotweed had been visibly growing in 2014.

Roger Conway maintained that the survey had been up to standard. He told this newspaper: "This whole thing has been an absolute stitch up.  "We've put in an appeal. When I went there, it wasn't visible."

