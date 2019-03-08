Gallery

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring Show: April 'showers' whet appetite for spring show

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 Cake Ladies Lindsay Cashmore & Priscilla Giller © Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society got its 160th year underway with its spring show on April 13

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Prof Steve Marston with his prize winning Tulips. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Prof Steve Marston with his prize winning Tulips. Picture: Nigel Sutton

As the day saw weather suited to all four seasons, including hail, there were tea and cakes on hand to warm up exhibitors and visitors while judging got underway at Highgate United Reform Church.

Jeanne Willis struck gold for another year in two categories – the Bush Halsey Challenge Cup for flower arranging and the Certificate of Merit for floral art.

Meanwhile Gary Sycamore took hom the Sergeant Bowl for best exhibit for his bulbs.

Elsewhere St Joseph's School Naturehood Club won the Society's Cup and Prof Stephen Marston won the Taylor Halsey Challenge Cup for most points for bulbs.

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 . Prof Steve Marston with his prize winning Tulips. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 . Prof Steve Marston with his prize winning Tulips. Picture: Nigel Sutton

David, a judge from the Royal Horticultural Society, said: “Although it has been a difficult spring, this was a really good show and some of the daffodils were exceptional.”

Dr Laura Boothman said: “The show itself had some super exhibits – less daffodils than usual after the warm spell a few weeks ago, but this was more than made up for by an abundance of early blossom and tulips. There were also some stunning floral exhibits including an Easter bonnet made solely from flowers and feathers baskets of spring flowers, miniatures and line arrangements. I always think the scent is as much of the show as the sight in spring.”

The summer show will take place on July 13, and the autumn one follows on September 7.

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Prof Steve Marston with his prize winning Ireses. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Prof Steve Marston with his prize winning Ireses. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Jeanne Willis with her Easter Parade exhibit. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Jeanne Willis with her Easter Parade exhibit. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Jeanne Willis with her Easter Parade exhibit. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Jeanne Willis with her Easter Parade exhibit. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 . Artist Christine Nicholls photographing the Daffodils. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 . Artist Christine Nicholls photographing the Daffodils. Picture: Nigel Sutton

You may also want to watch:

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Prize winning Daffodils. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Prize winning Daffodils. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 . Susan Shillito with her prize winng flowers. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 . Susan Shillito with her prize winng flowers. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 . Susan Shillito with her prize winng flowers. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 . Susan Shillito with her prize winng flowers. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Gary Sycamore with his prize winng display. Picture: Nigel Sutton Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019. Gary Sycamore with his prize winng display. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 8 year old Marianne Benz admiring the Daffodils Highgate Horticultural Society Spring show 2019 8 year old Marianne Benz admiring the Daffodils