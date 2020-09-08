Gallery

In picture: Despite horticultural show’s Covid cancellation, Highgate’s allotment-keepers show off their prize produce

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Jim Greenhil (86) former site secretary and life chair of Highgate Allotments Association and member since 1981, standing at the site hut. Archant

As summer wanes, the Highgate Horticultural Show is usually a joyous occasion.

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Gary Sycamore sells his own, and donated allotment produce, every week at the Alexandra Palace Farmers Market at Campsbourne Primary School, in aid of the Harrington Scheme. With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Gary Sycamore sells his own, and donated allotment produce, every week at the Alexandra Palace Farmers Market at Campsbourne Primary School, in aid of the Harrington Scheme.

Of course, this year the men and women who spend their time lovingly sowing and growing at Highgate Allotments were unable to hold the event – so photographer Polly Hancock went along to have a root through the vegetables and snap some of this year’s prize crop.

From crab-apples to courgettes, melons to dahlias, the green-fingered folk of N6 have made the most of lockdown and their produce looks as bright and exciting as ever.

Horticultural stars include Jim Greenhill, 86, who is life-chair of the Highgate Horticultural Society, and journalist Ruth Pavey, who Ham&High readers may recognise from her gardening column in this newspaper.

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Ruth Pavey takes a coffee break With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Ruth Pavey takes a coffee break

Crouch End man Gary Sycamore is another stalwart – he collects his best produce, along with donations from his allotment neighbours, and sells at Alexandra Palace Farmers’ Market in aid of the Highgate charity the Harrington Scheme.

The Highgate Allotments Association (HAA) is based in Yeatman Road. To ask about joining the allotment waiting list, visit highgate-allotments.org.

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Robin Thistelwaite and Amanda Waddington With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Robin Thistelwaite and Amanda Waddington

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Geoff Kemball-Cook harvesting crab apples With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Geoff Kemball-Cook harvesting crab apples

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Emma Kemball-Cook harvesting crab apples With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Emma Kemball-Cook harvesting crab apples

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Maggie Sully with one of her apple trees. The bags on some of the apples are an anti-maggot experiment, without using chemicals. With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Maggie Sully with one of her apple trees. The bags on some of the apples are an anti-maggot experiment, without using chemicals.