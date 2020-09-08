Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

In picture: Despite horticultural show’s Covid cancellation, Highgate’s allotment-keepers show off their prize produce

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 September 2020

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Jim Greenhil (86) former site secretary and life chair of Highgate Allotments Association and member since 1981, standing at the site hut.

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Jim Greenhil (86) former site secretary and life chair of Highgate Allotments Association and member since 1981, standing at the site hut.

Archant

As summer wanes, the Highgate Horticultural Show is usually a joyous occasion.

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Gary Sycamore sells his own, and donated allotment produce, every week at the Alexandra Palace Farmers Market at Campsbourne Primary School, in aid of the Harrington Scheme.With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Gary Sycamore sells his own, and donated allotment produce, every week at the Alexandra Palace Farmers Market at Campsbourne Primary School, in aid of the Harrington Scheme.

Of course, this year the men and women who spend their time lovingly sowing and growing at Highgate Allotments were unable to hold the event – so photographer Polly Hancock went along to have a root through the vegetables and snap some of this year’s prize crop.

From crab-apples to courgettes, melons to dahlias, the green-fingered folk of N6 have made the most of lockdown and their produce looks as bright and exciting as ever.

Horticultural stars include Jim Greenhill, 86, who is life-chair of the Highgate Horticultural Society, and journalist Ruth Pavey, who Ham&High readers may recognise from her gardening column in this newspaper.

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Ruth Pavey takes a coffee breakWith no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Ruth Pavey takes a coffee break

Crouch End man Gary Sycamore is another stalwart – he collects his best produce, along with donations from his allotment neighbours, and sells at Alexandra Palace Farmers’ Market in aid of the Highgate charity the Harrington Scheme.

The Highgate Allotments Association (HAA) is based in Yeatman Road. To ask about joining the allotment waiting list, visit highgate-allotments.org.

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Robin Thistelwaite and Amanda WaddingtonWith no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Robin Thistelwaite and Amanda Waddington

You may also want to watch:

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Geoff Kemball-Cook harvesting crab applesWith no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Geoff Kemball-Cook harvesting crab apples

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Emma Kemball-Cook harvesting crab applesWith no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Emma Kemball-Cook harvesting crab apples

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Maggie Sully with one of her apple trees. The bags on some of the apples are an anti-maggot experiment, without using chemicals.With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Maggie Sully with one of her apple trees. The bags on some of the apples are an anti-maggot experiment, without using chemicals.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

Cllr Brian Gordon: Barnet stalwart dies days after he was supposed to become borough’s mayor

Cllr Brian Gordon. Picture: Barnet Council

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

Cllr Brian Gordon: Barnet stalwart dies days after he was supposed to become borough’s mayor

Cllr Brian Gordon. Picture: Barnet Council

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Lotte Wubben-Moy says it’s a dream to return to Arsenal

Arsenal Women Manager Joe Montemurro

In picture: Despite horticultural show’s Covid cancellation, Highgate’s allotment-keepers show off their prize produce

With no Highgate horticultural shows this year, and on the day that Highgate Horticultural Society would have held their annual Autumn Show, we went to see what was happening at Highgate Allotments. Pictured Jim Greenhil (86) former site secretary and life chair of Highgate Allotments Association and member since 1981, standing at the site hut.

Editorial comment: When will children’s A&E close?

Sam Volpe is concerned about the lack of transparency over the Royal Free children's A&E.

Captain Parslow looking for North Middlesex to build up momentum for the cup final

North Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Brondesbury captain Overy eager to finish with a victory

Brondesbury captain James Overy (Pic: Brondesbury CC)