Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Highgate Christmas trees collected by electric cars in campaign to boost air quality on the roads

PUBLISHED: 17:11 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 08 January 2020

Transport secretary Grant Shapps (right) and Go Ultra Low ambassador Ben Fogle helped launch the Christmas tree collection service in Highgate. Picture: Go Ultra Low

Transport secretary Grant Shapps (right) and Go Ultra Low ambassador Ben Fogle helped launch the Christmas tree collection service in Highgate. Picture: Go Ultra Low

Archant

Christmas trees in Highgate were collected by electric vans yesterday (January 7) to champion the use of zero-emission cars.

The festive spirit was extended into the New Year as carbon-neutral vehicles transported the trees to collection points and recycling centres.

The service was provided as part of a joint government campaign Go Ultra Low which is promoting more drivers to turn electric.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told the Ham&High: "It's the idea of introducing people to how it's possible to go completely electric and remove carbon from our transport system which is the most polluting sector of our entire society.

"I drive an electric car myself and its absolutely fantastic. There's no reason not to drive them, they're briliant to drive.

"I can drive from London to Manchester for about £6 or £7 whereas filling up (a petrol/diesel car), that is very expensive."

Camden Council environment chief Adam Harrison urged Camden residents to reduce carbon emissions on the road and pointed to the electric 214 bus route that runs through Kentish Town and Camden Town as a positive move.

You may also want to watch:

"Every time you have an electric vehicle rather than petrol or diesel you get immediate improvement in air quality," he said.

"We've asked everybody who has a role in creating pollution to bring about less.

"We need to do more and it was a great opportunity for us to speak to the secretary of state about some of the changes we need, the first of which is that we need extra funding to be able to install charging points.

"We also flagged processes around allocated parking bays for electric vehicles only. Some of these processes are very onerous and time-consuming, there's a lot of red tape."

Go Ultra Low ambassador and broadcaster Ben Fogle added: "Using a service like this is an ideal way for people to make a small change, that collectively could add up to make a big difference.

"The New Year is a great time to reflect and consider making more sustainable choices."

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show the the sales of electric cars rose by 144 per cent in 2019.

In Camden there are 139 electric vehicle charging points.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath staff forced to pick up 400kg of New Year’s Eve rubbish after Parliament Hill celebrations

Litter-pickers on Hampstead Heath after New Year's Eve. Picture: City of London Corporation

‘Iconic’ Koko nightclub roof blaze brings Camden Town to standstill

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

Camden Koko fire: ‘Deeply saddened’ nightclub owner thanks fire brigade and public support after blaze rips through roof

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Most Read

Hampstead Heath staff forced to pick up 400kg of New Year’s Eve rubbish after Parliament Hill celebrations

Litter-pickers on Hampstead Heath after New Year's Eve. Picture: City of London Corporation

‘Iconic’ Koko nightclub roof blaze brings Camden Town to standstill

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

Camden Koko fire: ‘Deeply saddened’ nightclub owner thanks fire brigade and public support after blaze rips through roof

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens consider options in event of any enforced squad changes following cap issue

Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth (centre) is congratulated by team mates Ben Earl (left) and Matt Gallagher (right) after scoring the first try against Leicester (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Chimbonda tells Spurs boss Mourinho: go for ex-Gunner, Giroud, in January window

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his side's first goal

SLC Cup: Needham Market 5 Hendon 1

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wingate boss Knight says they must start managing games or pay the price

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Williams may have played last game for Saracens

Saracens' Liam Williams during the Gallagher Premiership match at Franklins Garden's, Northampton (pic Paul Harding/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists