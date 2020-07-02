Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Highgate Cemetery to trial open public access to historic West Cemetery for first time in decades

PUBLISHED: 12:34 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 02 July 2020

Eygptian Circle in Highgate Cemetery

Eygptian Circle in Highgate Cemetery

Archant

For the first time in more than four decades the west side of Highgate Cemetery will be open to the public next weekend – without the need to book on a guided tour.

Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Sam VolpeHighgate Cemetery. Picture: Sam Volpe

The plan, first mooted in the Highgate Cemetery conservation plan will be trialled next weekend (July 11 and July 12).

Dr Ian Dungavell, chief exec of the Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust who run the site, told the Ham&High: “We thought this was a good opportunity to try this out.

“Visitors will have to go through a health and safety briefing before they come, and over the years we have been doing work to make it safer.”

READ MORE: ‘This is a crisis that can affect any family’: Highgate woman makes thousands of deliveries to food banks

Historically, uneven ground and creaking monuments were cited as reasons to prevent visitors traipsing around the West Cemetery, which is older than the adjacent East Cemetery.

Dr Ian Dungavell chief exec of Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Polly HancockDr Ian Dungavell chief exec of Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Polly Hancock

The West Cemetery is prized for its architectural features – including the dramatic Circle of Lebanon and the Mausoleum of Julius Beer.

You may also want to watch:

Wham star George Michael is buried there – though his grave is not marked and visitors will not be told where it is – as are authors John Galsworthy and Radclyffe Hall, pioneering zoo-keeper George Wombwell and Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko. Mr Litvinenko is buried in a lead-lined coffin, to account for his death by radiation poisoning at the hands of the Russian state.

Dr Dungavell added: “The improvements we have been able to make mean it’s the right time to give this a trial. We’ll probably needs lots of extra bins and that kind of thing, and we’ll be out and about to keep an eye on how people are behaving.

“We hope local people will be really interested. There are people still around who are old enough to have been walking around the West Cemetery themselves in the past, or people who used to sneak in.

“It’s quite exciting.”

Along with the trial, on Friday July 10, the West Cemetery will be open to the usual guided tours – with social distancing in place.

Dr Dungavell added: “As long as people behave with respect for the site and restrictions, the cemetery isn’t going to bite back.

“Where we are sending people, we believe it’s safe to do so.”

To view the health and safety information and book – from Friday July 3 – visit cemetery.typeform.com/to/NnIoKDnW

The East Cemetery has already reopened for visitors who buy tickets at highgatecemetery.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Interview: Keir Starmer on Covid-19, child poverty, football and a pint at The Pineapple

Mr Starmer says his constituency work in Holborn and St Pancras has

Haringey Council U-turns on demolishing Muswell Hill homes - after buying ex-council house for £2.15m

Woodside Avenue resident James Farmer, 85 (left) and number 106 (right) which Haringey Council bought for £2.15m. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

Interview: Keir Starmer on Covid-19, child poverty, football and a pint at The Pineapple

Mr Starmer says his constituency work in Holborn and St Pancras has

Haringey Council U-turns on demolishing Muswell Hill homes - after buying ex-council house for £2.15m

Woodside Avenue resident James Farmer, 85 (left) and number 106 (right) which Haringey Council bought for £2.15m. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Bellerin: Arsenal still in Champions League hunt

Southampton's Nathan Redmond and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (left) battle for the ball

Campbell ‘optimistic’ for WSL crowds next season

Director of women's football at the FA, Baroness Sue Campbell during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 500 days to go media event at Wembley Stadium

Arsenal Women complete Catley signing

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Barritt set to bid goodbye to Saracens after extending stay until season’s end

Saracens' Brad Barritt celebrates after winning the European Champions Cup at Murrayfield (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Aurier hopes Tottenham can use new ‘neutral’ atmosphere to their advantage in games

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Everton's Lucas Digne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.