Hampstead Heath managers looking at new ways to tackle rubbish

Rubbish on Hampstead Heath over the weekend, which saw the hottest temperatures of the year. Archant

Hampstead Heath bosses are working with Keep Britain Tidy to come up with new ideas to tackle rubbish on the Heath, the Ham&High can reveal.

The City of London Corporation (CoLC) said it was working with them to carry out research about waste and litter, and is putting together proposals for a new waste and recycling scheme for the green space. It will be rolled out later this month.

The plan comes after the hottest day of the year on Saturday, which saw scores of glass and plastic bottles, and other waste binned. Much of it could be recycled.

Until then, the CoLC's Hampstead Heath's Management Committee chair, Karina Dostalova has urged visitors to bring less rubbish, and to take it home after.

She said: "I am really grateful to our staff team who worked tirelessly in challenging conditions all weekend to remove vast quantities of waste, while unprecedented numbers of people enjoyed the Heath.

"We have been looking carefully at the Heath's waste management, and how we can improve recycling rates. Our new waste contract will enable us to recycle more, including glass, tins, plastics and cardboard. And we're now biodigesting food waste from the Heath's cafes."