Haringey Council pledges to reduce single-use plastics to tackle climate change

PUBLISHED: 09:17 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 22 September 2020

The changes were approved at a council meeting last week. Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Haringey Council has vowed to free Haringey of single-use plastics after approving a series of measures designed to improve environmental sustainability.

The plastics policy follows a campaign from the council's opposition, including Cllr Scott Emery (left) and Cllr Cawley-Harrison. Picture: Haringey Liberal DemocratsThe plastics policy follows a campaign from the council's opposition, including Cllr Scott Emery (left) and Cllr Cawley-Harrison. Picture: Haringey Liberal Democrats

The town hall will make make the reduction of single-use plastics a contractual requirement, work with schools and businesses to reduce waste, and issue parking tickets in biodegradable bags.

The changes, which will also see water fountains installed in the borough, are part of a single-use plastic policy agreed at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on September 15.

The policy follows a longstanding campaign by the Haringey Liberal Democrats - Haringey Council’s opposition - to clamp down on single-use plastics.

Cllr Scott Emery (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) challenged the length of time it had taken the council to take action versus other local authorities, criticising its “dithering” and “half-measures”.

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, Haringey’s environment lead, said the council was determined to reduce its carbon footprint and be more “environmentally-friendly”.

Cllr Hearn said it had listened to residents’ concerns, claiming: “We will make Haringey a single-use plastic free borough.”

