Haringey budget consultation: Council plan 1.99% council tax rise to pay for focus on housing and children's services

PUBLISHED: 16:55 19 December 2019

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Archant

Haringey Council is proposing a 1.99 per cent council tax rise for 2020-21 as it continues to battle government cuts.

It is consulting over its draft budget for next year, which would see the focus put on housing injustice, children's services and the climate emergency.

The town hall says the plan is to save money by increasing in-sourcing of council services - including accommodation for unaccompanied child migrants.

Along with the proposed tax rise, there would be a 2pc rise in the adult social care levy.

The town hall is also planning to make savings by redeveloping Osborne Grove nursing home and transforming parking across the borough.

Finance chief Cllr Charles Adjei said that amid financial pressures, the budget "can help us to create a fairer, more equal borough".

The budget consultation runs from December 16 to January 19. Take part by visiting www.haringey.gov.uk/budgetconsultation

