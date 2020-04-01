Search

Excitement on Hampstead No. 1 Pond as Heath swan lays 10 eggs

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 April 2020

The swans will now protect their eggs over the spring. Picture: Ron Vester

Archant

Every year the moment the pair of swans on Hampstead Heath’s No. 1 Pond successfully mate is a moment of quiet celebration for those who watch over north London’s avian wildlife.

Despite the perils of coronavirus, 2020 is no different – and this week a clutch of 10 eggs have been spotted in the swans’ nest.

Regular swan-observer Ron Vester has taken a handful of photos of the swans and their eggs while taking the allowed daily walk.

You may also want to watch:

He told Heathwatch: “It’s been another splendid year for the couple – now in their sixth nesting on Hampstead No 1 Pond. An average of five to seven eggs is normal so we have another exceptional nest with ten eggs.”

Ron explained the pen (mother swan) will now look after the eggs for “some 36 days” and share the duty of protecting them with her partner, known as the cob.

Dog-walkers are warned to keep animals under control.

Ron added: “Watchful eyes will be needed, we wish them luck in these trying times.”

