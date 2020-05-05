Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Another ‘extraordinary’ clutch of cygnets hatch on Hampstead Heath

PUBLISHED: 16:42 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 05 May 2020

10 cygnets have hatched on Hampstead No. 1 Pond. Picture: Ron Vester

10 cygnets have hatched on Hampstead No. 1 Pond. Picture: Ron Vester

Archant

Ten cygnets have been born on Hampstead No. 1 Pond on the Heath.

10 cygnets have hatched on Hampstead No. 1 Pond. Picture: Ron Vester10 cygnets have hatched on Hampstead No. 1 Pond. Picture: Ron Vester

The first fluffy newcomer emerged, bleary-eyed, on Friday with its siblings joining us in north London over the weekend.

Heath and Hampstead Society Heath sub-committee member Ron Vester, who chronicles the lives of the swans on the Heath throughout the year, was on hand – during his daily permitted lockdown exercise – to photograph the cygnets.

You may also want to watch:

Ron told this newspaper: “The pair of mute swans had ten cygnets last year, and another extraordinary clutch of ten were laid again this year.”

10 cygnets have hatched on Hampstead No. 1 Pond. Picture: Ron Vester10 cygnets have hatched on Hampstead No. 1 Pond. Picture: Ron Vester

He explained he had be delighted to catch “a very special moment on film” as the pen – the adult female swan – stood over the eggs she knew were to hatch imminently.

The City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath team tweeted: “Some new fencing is going up today to protect this swan mum and her little cygnets. Please remember if you’re coming to have a look at them while you’re out for your daily exercise that social distancing guidelines still apply.”’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: England men make ‘significant donation’ to NHS

England players (left to right, top to bottom) Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho prior to their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro at Wembley

Coronavirus: Arsenal Women’s Scottish internationals donate to NHS

Kim Little of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘could lose £380million’ says ECB chief

Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015

Looking back: Spurs secure first-ever Champions League spot

Tottenham Hotspur's Peter Crouch (left) scores the winning goal against Manchester City on May 5, 2010 to secure a Champions League spot for his club

Coronavirus: Rugby postponement into 2021 would be ‘catastrophic’

England and Wales line up for the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium
Drive 24