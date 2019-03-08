Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hampstead Heath's 'invasive' species: Parakeets oaks, and swimmer-nibbling crayfish

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 July 2019

Wildflower Meadows on the Heath

Wildflower Meadows on the Heath

Archant

Hampstead Heath is a 790-acre oasis in which to de-stress and reconnect with nature.

But every time I take a stroll on the Heath, I'm struck by just how much around me isn't "natural" in the sense of representing native British fauna and flora.

Take the resident ring-necked parakeets. With eyes closed, you could be roaming a Darjeeling tea estate. The birds originate from sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, and the stories of their introduction to London are every bit as colourful as their plumage.

You may also want to watch:

The most enduring legend is that they flew off the set of The African Queen during filming in 1951. More probable is that they established themselves after successive escapes from pet shops. Elsewhere, parakeets are accused of beating woodpeckers and nuthatches to the choicest nesting sites, but the Heath's contingent seems to coexist with the locals.

There's not much natural about the landscape either. Cattle, sheep and goats - all first domesticated in the Middle East - have been raised on the Heath since the Neolithic period, suppressing forest regrowth and creating pasture. These days, grazing duties fall to rabbits introduced from the Iberian Peninsula by the Normans. Or was it the Romans?

From the 18th century, the native oak, beech and birch woodland began to be "enhanced" with exotic Turkey oaks, horse-chestnuts and rhododendrons. Meanwhile, mineral-rich springs, dribbling out where porous Bagshot Sands meet impermeable London Clay, were corralled into a series of ponds, today a playground for bathers and anglers. Here, too, the roll-call of introductions is impressive, from mandarin ducks and alpine newts, to catfish and red-eared terrapins.

Human agency is suspected for the arrival of two types of crayfish, too. The Turkish crayfish reached Britain in the 1930s, being joined in the 1990s by the red swamp crayfish from North America. Culinary motives are thought to have driven both introductions, with persons unknown correctly considering Hampstead Heath the ideal place to rear them. Both varieties are today well-entrenched - as became painfully evident when swimmers in the men's pond complained of being nipped on the toes and "in altogether more sensitive places".

Dan's new book Invasive Aliens: Plants and Animals From Over There That Are Over Here (William Collins, RRP £16.99) expands on this topic.

Most Read

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

Motorcyclist who died in Holloway Road crash named as Muswell Hill man Simon Palmer

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

Most Read

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

Motorcyclist who died in Holloway Road crash named as Muswell Hill man Simon Palmer

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead Heath’s ‘invasive’ species: Parakeets oaks, and swimmer-nibbling crayfish

Wildflower Meadows on the Heath

Tottenham ace Foyth ready for clash with Chile

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth reacts after the final whistle of the Champions League round of 16, first leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Wingate add friendly with Aldershot to schedule

General view looking towards the main stand at Wingate & Finchley's Maurice Rebak Stadium (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal Women’s star Carter wants quadruple as she calls Gunners ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Arsenal's Danielle Carter. Picture: John Walton/PA

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists