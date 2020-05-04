Hampstead Heath guerilla artist returns: Runner spots more mystery cubes in the trees

We still do not know who is putting cubes in Hampstead Heath trees. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska Archant

A mystery guerilla artist has struck on the Heath for a second time.

A mystery. Cubes have appeared in another Hampstead Heath tree. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska A mystery. Cubes have appeared in another Hampstead Heath tree. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska

In December, an array of cascading wooden cubes were spotted in a tree on the route between Kenwood House and Parliament Hill on the Heath – and now a second, neater, set of bricks have been discovered in another tree.

This second tree, is also just up from the mixed bathing ponds and was spotted by a woman on run during lockdown. Tetyana Chemerynska told this newspaper: “Hampstead heath has proven to be a sanctuary for me in this time of Covid-19.

“I noticed this unusual installation piece which is slightly hidden during one of my morning runs.

“It certainly caught my eye. I hope to discover more of these unusual works which bring joy and wonder in what is proving to be a very testing time.”

No-one has yet, it is believed, publicly owned up to creating the artwork.

The City of London Corporation, who manage the Heath, have been contacted for comment.

