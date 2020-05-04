Search

Hampstead Heath guerilla artist returns: Runner spots more mystery cubes in the trees

PUBLISHED: 12:48 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 04 May 2020

We still do not know who is putting cubes in Hampstead Heath trees. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska

Archant

A mystery guerilla artist has struck on the Heath for a second time.

A mystery. Cubes have appeared in another Hampstead Heath tree. Picture: Tetyana ChemerynskaA mystery. Cubes have appeared in another Hampstead Heath tree. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska

In December, an array of cascading wooden cubes were spotted in a tree on the route between Kenwood House and Parliament Hill on the Heath – and now a second, neater, set of bricks have been discovered in another tree.

This second tree, is also just up from the mixed bathing ponds and was spotted by a woman on run during lockdown.  Tetyana Chemerynska told this newspaper: “Hampstead heath has proven to be a sanctuary for me in this time of Covid-19.

“I noticed this unusual installation piece which is slightly hidden during one of my morning runs.

“It certainly caught my eye. I hope to discover more of these unusual works which bring joy and wonder in what is proving to be a very testing time.”

No-one has yet, it is believed, publicly owned up to creating the artwork.

The City of London Corporation, who manage the Heath, have been contacted for comment.

Can you shed light on the mystery art installations? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

