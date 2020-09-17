Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hampstead Heath education team delighted as ‘secret garden’ family sessions improve mental health for vulnerable children

PUBLISHED: 07:45 18 September 2020

Hampstead Heath's 'secret garden' - the venue for education sessions to boost wellbeing. Picture: City of London Corporation

Hampstead Heath's 'secret garden' - the venue for education sessions to boost wellbeing. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

Hampstead Heath’s education team has welcomed children back to its “secret garden” and found getting families involved – in small groups – in the outdoor world had made a difference to the wellbeing of those who had particularly struggled during lockdown.

Children have been creating clay models as part of outdoor eduation sessions on Hampstead Heath. Picture: City of London CorporationChildren have been creating clay models as part of outdoor eduation sessions on Hampstead Heath. Picture: City of London Corporation

Abi Tinckler leads the City of London Corporation (CoLC) education team on the Heath. She explained how programmes across August – and which are extending into the autumn – had engaged people particularly in need.

She said: “Families have had exclusive access to our secret garden – it’s a beautiful, inviting space that’s closed off to the public. It gives small groups the ability to explore the environment safely.”

“People book for a specific time slot, and we have a maximum of five people, so six with a facilitator. With the families we do some really exciting wellbeing activities, from shelter-building to pond dipping. “The idea is to do activities that give people the opportunity to work to together, create something new, and have fun.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Hampstead Heath education team bring outdoor education to England’s Lane hostel during lockdown

Abi said her team, who have also put on sessions for under 5s, had been focussed on helping to improve young people’s mental health.

She added: “Given the obvious difficulties many people had with their mental health and wellbeing over lockdown, we were focussed on how we could help people to improve that.”

Abi said they had used a “tried and tested” method of evaluating wellbeing created by experts from UCL which asked participants in their sessions to rate how “positive, engaged and inspired” they felt before and after taking part in a session.

According to these evaluations, the emotional wellbeing of families taking part in activities increased, on average, 22 per cent after getting stuck in to the sessions.

“We were really, really delighted with that,” Abi said. “It gives us encouragement to continue developing activities and broadening our reach with local families.”

According to the CoLC, feedback has been “really positive”, Heath bosses quoted one family’s response: “The girls loved every moment of their time exploring the secret garden. It was an amazing real-life experience pond dipping and the girls managed to see everything from leeches to baby newts. They can’t stop talking about it!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema nominated for UEFA Champions League forward of the year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with team-mate Beth Mead during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Hampstead Heath education team delighted as ‘secret garden’ family sessions improve mental health for vulnerable children

Hampstead Heath's 'secret garden' - the venue for education sessions to boost wellbeing. Picture: City of London Corporation

Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele bail out Tottenham against Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (Pic: Neil Hall)

McCall praises Vunipola as Saracens chase Champions Cup success on Leinster trip

Saracens' Jun Pablo Socino (left) is tackled by Exeter Chief's Tom Wyatt during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London.

Arsenal women’s clash with Brighton to air on TV

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.