Hampstead Heath bathing ponds get water quality thumbs up

PUBLISHED: 11:44 18 December 2018

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

Swimmers can indulge themselves in the Heath’s icy waters this Christmas as the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has given the Men’s, Ladies’ and Mixed Ponds positive ratings for water quality.

The men’s pond leads the way with an excellent rating, but both the mixed and ladies’ ponds were given scores of good, too.

Anne Fairweather, deputy chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath Management Committee, said: “These results are a testament to the exceptional work of our staff.

“We are dedicated to maintaining the swimming ponds bathing water as clean for the benefit of all Londoners.”

The committee added they were pleased work to improve the water quality at two segregated ponds had paid off.

This work, as part of the Heath Ponds Project, saw aquatic plants and aerators introduced into the waters and desilting take place.

