Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and Parliament Hill Lido could reopen on July 4 – but swimmers’ group concerned about online booking and launch of fees

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Hampstead Heath bosses are looking at ways to open the bathing ponds and Parliament Hill Lido from July 4.

The Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston The Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

But with the reopening set to also see the launch of compulsory payment to swim, the Kenwood Ladies Pond Association (KLPA) have criticised plans for online-only booking and again slammed the consultation which saw mandatory £4 fees introduced.

July 4 could see reopening as that is when “step three” of the government’s lockdown easing plans could kick in.

The City of London Corporation’s (CoLC) effort to reopen while keeping users and lifeguards safe includes temmporary plans including training for lifeguards to adapt to social distancing and limiting swimming to fixed sessions which would be pre-booked online.

Plans to allow a parent and two children to swim together at the Lido are also in the works.

Nicky Mayhew, co-chairwoman, Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association. Nicky Mayhew, co-chairwoman, Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association.

KLPA co-chair Nicky Mayhew told the Ham&High she was concerned about the risk of digital exclusion posed by online booking.

The CoLC said staff would be able help those who couldn’t book online, but didn’t say if already-purchased season tickets will be valid.

Anne Fairweather, the new chair of the CoLC’s Hampstead Heath Management Committee, said: “We know how important the Heath’s ponds and lido are to so many people, particularly our regular, loyal swimmers. That’s why we are keen to have this recovery plan in place.”

In May, the CoLC published a report suggesting an app, contactless payments and RFID-enabled wristbands would help manage payments, but these systems are not yet ready.

In the same report, the CoLC said discretionary support to maintain diversity of access to swimming had been paused due to Covid-19.

In a lengthy dossier, the KLPA has reiterated it feels that the consultation had been a sham and, though swimmers had entered into it in good faith, the CoLC had always planned to introduced mandatory charges and had not fully costed other options. Heath bosses have disputed this, sayijng they made the best decision to “safeguard” Heath swimming.

The KLPA also queried why, in approving compulsory fees, the CoLC’s Heath Management Committee broke with precedent – and an assurance made to the House of Lords in 2017 – and overruled its Heath Consultative Committee.