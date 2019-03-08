Search

Tulip Siddiq calls on government to be bolder over tackling climate change

PUBLISHED: 14:31 22 October 2019

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has said the government's net-zero carbon target isn't ambitious enough and has called on them to do more.

When asked by the Ham&High what the government could be doing to tackle climate change faster, she said: "For a start their net-zero target of 2050 isn't ambitious enough, so I suppose Labour's pursuit of 2030.

"I'd like to see the government ban fracking, invest in off-shore window and undertake mass reforestation of parts of the country."

The 37-year-old also referenced Ethiopia, who planted 200 million tree seedlings in 24 hours earlier this year, saying it showed Britain could be more ambitious.

The MP, who was elected in 2015, also voiced her support of Extinction Rebellion's protests, and called on them to target "those who are truly responsible for Britain's climate change contributions."

A recent study by the Guardian showed that she has regularly voted in favour of proposals to tackle climate change at every juncture since coming into parliament.

She said: "Our local environment is also a huge concern to me, and so I have supported initiatives to reduce plastic packaging in supermarkets, protect London's green spaces, and to clean up our toxic air.

"When I buy anything for my family I try to avoid single-use plastics. I'm also a conscientious recycler and am teaching my children about recycling from a young age."

Tulip and her husband Christian Percy's second child, Raphael was born earlier this year. She said that her passion for the environment "long predates" the birth of her children.

She added: "I am hugely concerned about the impact of climate change on the future generations. Climate change could jeopardise food supplies, cause extreme temperatures and drastically challenge our way of life. This should be of concern to everyone, especially for the younger generations who will experience it the most.

"I'm very worried. The evidence is clear, and it is incumbent upon everyone to play their part in reducing their environmental impact. It will affect many millions of people, but our immediate concern should be with the world's most vulnerable in developing countries."

