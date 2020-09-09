Hampstead Heath bathing ponds: Ham&High to host Zoom Q&A with Heath bosses over charging regime for swimming

Protesters believe access to the Hampstead Heath bathing ponds should not be restricted by compulsory charges. Picture: Josh Bratt Archant

The Ham&High is to hold a question and answer session with Hampstead Heath bosses on Zoom – giving members of the public the opportunity to quiz decision-makers about the new arrangements for swimming on the Heath and the future of the bathing ponds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The discussion will take place on Monday September 14 between 5 and 6pm.

Attending will be Anne Fairweather, the chair of the City of London Corporation’s (CoLC) Hampstead Heath Management Committee, along with officers Colin Buttery and Bob Warnock.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Ponds protesters complain about impact on LGBTQ+ friendly space

The March decision to implement compulsory fees to swim in the Men’s, Ladies’ and Mixed Ponds on the Heath has been met with a mixed reaction.

But the CoLC – which runs the Heath – said it was essential for the long-term sustainability of the swimming facilities.

To attend the Zoom, RSVP by emailing Michael Boniface at Michael.Boniface@Archant.co.uk.

Please include any question you would wish to ask. Zoom details will be sent to participants earlier on Sept 14.