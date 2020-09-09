Search

Hampstead Heath bathing ponds: Ham&High to host Zoom Q&A with Heath bosses over charging regime for swimming

PUBLISHED: 09:41 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 09 September 2020

Protesters believe access to the Hampstead Heath bathing ponds should not be restricted by compulsory charges. Picture: Josh Bratt

Protesters believe access to the Hampstead Heath bathing ponds should not be restricted by compulsory charges. Picture: Josh Bratt

The Ham&High is to hold a question and answer session with Hampstead Heath bosses on Zoom – giving members of the public the opportunity to quiz decision-makers about the new arrangements for swimming on the Heath and the future of the bathing ponds.

The discussion will take place on Monday September 14 between 5 and 6pm.

Attending will be Anne Fairweather, the chair of the City of London Corporation’s (CoLC) Hampstead Heath Management Committee, along with officers Colin Buttery and Bob Warnock.

READ MORE: Ponds protesters complain about impact on LGBTQ+ friendly space

The March decision to implement compulsory fees to swim in the Men’s, Ladies’ and Mixed Ponds on the Heath has been met with a mixed reaction.

But the CoLC – which runs the Heath – said it was essential for the long-term sustainability of the swimming facilities.

To attend the Zoom, RSVP by emailing Michael Boniface at Michael.Boniface@Archant.co.uk.

Please include any question you would wish to ask. Zoom details will be sent to participants earlier on Sept 14.

