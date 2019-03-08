Growers show their petal at Highgate and Hampstead Garden Suburb horticultural shows

12 year old Zara Shattock with her 9 ft high Sunflower HGS Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton © Nigel Sutton

As the summer finally began to turn to autumn, judges were running the rule over flowers, vegetables and bakes in Highgate and Hampstead Garden Suburb.

Grimsdyke Brass band performing at HGS Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton Grimsdyke Brass band performing at HGS Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Highgate's show in the United Reformed Church saw a "remarkable trug of vegetables" by Gary Sycamore, according to the Royal Horticultural Society judge David.

Camden Council's deputy mayor Sabrina Francis awarded prizes to winners. Mr Sycamore and Jeannie Willis were among the prizes, and Laura Boothman won the Alice Allender award.

Meanwhile the Free Church Hall in Hampstead Garden Suburb was inundated with visitors.

With music provided by Grimsdyke Brass Band, Zara Shattock won an award for giant sunflower, meanwhile chairman Chris Trug won best in show for vegetables.

The summer's weather had meant there were few roses on display, as they had flowered and wilted earlier than usual.

Yvonne Oliver with her Potato man at HGS Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton Yvonne Oliver with her Potato man at HGS Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Alan Dallman with his prize winning Orchid Highgate Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton Alan Dallman with his prize winning Orchid Highgate Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Mary Alexander & Steve Hooper Diploma for excellence in Horticulture Highgate Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton Mary Alexander & Steve Hooper Diploma for excellence in Horticulture Highgate Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Gary Sycamore's trug of vegetables Highgate Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton Gary Sycamore's trug of vegetables Highgate Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton

HGS Horticultural Soc Autumn show Miniature Gardens L-R Maisie Whiting 8yrs,Rosa Coury-Reid 10yrs,Walter James O'Hagan Houx 8yrs & Finn Jenner 8yrs. Picture: Nigel Sutton HGS Horticultural Soc Autumn show Miniature Gardens L-R Maisie Whiting 8yrs,Rosa Coury-Reid 10yrs,Walter James O'Hagan Houx 8yrs & Finn Jenner 8yrs. Picture: Nigel Sutton