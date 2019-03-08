Search

Growers show their petal at Highgate and Hampstead Garden Suburb horticultural shows

PUBLISHED: 16:18 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 11 September 2019

12 year old Zara Shattock with her 9 ft high Sunflower HGS Horticultural Soc Autumn show. Picture: Nigel Sutton

© Nigel Sutton

As the summer finally began to turn to autumn, judges were running the rule over flowers, vegetables and bakes in Highgate and Hampstead Garden Suburb.

Highgate's show in the United Reformed Church saw a "remarkable trug of vegetables" by Gary Sycamore, according to the Royal Horticultural Society judge David.

Camden Council's deputy mayor Sabrina Francis awarded prizes to winners. Mr Sycamore and Jeannie Willis were among the prizes, and Laura Boothman won the Alice Allender award.

Meanwhile the Free Church Hall in Hampstead Garden Suburb was inundated with visitors.

With music provided by Grimsdyke Brass Band, Zara Shattock won an award for giant sunflower, meanwhile chairman Chris Trug won best in show for vegetables.

The summer's weather had meant there were few roses on display, as they had flowered and wilted earlier than usual.

