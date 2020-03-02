Search

North London group launches anti-aircraft noise campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:57 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 02 March 2020

Giovanna Iozzi (fourth right) with the other founding members of the North London Aircraft Noise Campaign. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

A group of anxious north Londoners met in Stroud Green Library this week to launch the North London Aircraft Noise Campaign Group.

Founded by local woman Giovanna Iozzi, the group aims to measure the impact of flight noise and lobby Heathrow airport to reduce flights overhead.

At the meeting, also attended by the Heathrow Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (HACAN) and Haringey's climate lead Cllr Kirsten Hearn, Giovanna explained what she hoped to achieve.

She said: "It's not just about noise pollution, we are also in a climate crisis. We have to think about sustainability over economic growth."

Cllr Hearn (Lab, Stroud Green) said the council had objected to the building of a third runway at Heathrow and added: "I will talk to my colleagues in neighbouring boroughs in terms of measuring this. It's something we need to think about." The group is planning to produce a report based on aircraft noise measurements from Finsbury Park in the south to Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill in the north.

To get involved contact northlondonaircraftnoise@gmail.com

