Fortis Green man's delight at return of four benches to Midhurst Gardens after 5 year fight

PUBLISHED: 08:35 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 29 August 2019

Eugene Myerson on one of the new benches in Midhurst Gardens, Fortis Green. Picture: Supplied

Eugene Myerson on one of the new benches in Midhurst Gardens, Fortis Green. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Fortis Green pensioner is celebrating after a five-year battle to return four benches to Midhurst Gardens.

The benches were removed due to anti-social behaviour and vandalism concerns more than a decade ago - back when the road led to the now-closed Muswell Hill police station in Fortis Green.

Eugene Myerson, 85, said he was delighted to see four benches back in the space, which was created when a pair of houses were bombed during the Blitz and never replaced.

Eugene first began his campaign for the benches to be restored in 2014, and with police cuts seeing the station shuttered, he redoubled his efforts. .

"I used to use them a lot." he told the Broadway. "I was disappointed to see them removed - I don't think you should give in to vandalism.

"For years and years I would go there to sit.

"I would wait there for my laundry to be done, even."

After Eugene wrote to former leader of Haringey Council Claire Kober, two benches were returned to the spot, but the promise of two more was forgotten about until he persuaded local ward councillors to allocate £2,000 to the cause.

Eugene, who had a long career as a local government officer, told this newspaper that he was proud of getting theb benches back.

He said: "Nothing in my local government career of 34 years gave me as much pleasure as securing the restoration of these four benches in Midhurst Gardens."

Eugene was a long-standing member of the Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association (MHFGA) committee, and the MHFGA paid tribute to his dedication."

An association spokesperson told this newspaper: "We are delighted that Eugene, a former MHFGA committee member, has been successful in his campaign to get these four benches reinstated.

"This is a prime example of how local residents can work together with the council to improve the environment and make Muswell Hill a nicer place for everyone to live and work in."

Fortis Green man's delight at return of four benches to Midhurst Gardens after 5 year fight

