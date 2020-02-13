Search

'Ring the alarm': Extinction Rebellion Camden shuts down part of Finchley Road over climate change 'inaction'

PUBLISHED: 14:44 13 February 2020

Protestors in Finchley Road. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Camden

Protestors in Finchley Road. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Camden

Archant

A Camden climate group has urged the borough to "hear our alarm" as it shut down part of Finchley Road in protest over environmental "inaction".

The demonstration was held as part of the '10:10' series on climate action. Picture: Extinction Rebellion CamdenThe demonstration was held as part of the '10:10' series on climate action. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Camden

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Camden held the 'swarming protest' on Monday (February 10) when tens of protesters marched near Finchley Road station while blocking off three lanes of traffic.

The demonstration, part of a series of ten-minute climate protests held on the 10th of every month, included a yoga routine by University College London students, a samba band performance and a civil 'disco-bedience' flash-mob.

XR Camden member Sarah Gunton, a former investment banker, said: "The 10:10 series of actions is designed to bring attention to and contemplate the 10 years - maximum - we have left to make the changes needed to avoid climate and ecological collapse.

"That's why we're asking our communities, neighbours, friends and families in Camden to take action with us."

Sarah added: "Business as usual, as we know it, will continue along this path to destruction unless all Camden citizens hear our alarm."

Drive 24