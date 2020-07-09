Meet the North London eco-activists delivering food parcels to HS2 protesters

Jane took food parcels fron Edible London to Denham. Picture: Jane Leggett Archant

Environmental campaigners have been transporting supplies to the HS2 protesters camping in trees.

Members of Extinction Rebellion Haringey, Highgate, Muswell Hill and Woodberry Down, the wider HS2 Rebellion group and individual activists from North London, including Islington, have been transporting parcels to people demonstrating along the planned route.

It will run from London to Birmingham and includes a new station at Old Oak Common, south of Willesden Junction.

Protesters have built treehouses in woodland along the route in a bid to save them from the axe.

The packages include vegetables from Edible London at Alexandra Palace, supplemented with other provisions.

The HS2 protest camp in Deham. Picture: Jane Leggett The HS2 protest camp in Deham. Picture: Jane Leggett

Founder of Extinction Rebellion Highgate, Jane Leggett, delivered her first package to Denham on July 3.

She said: “The protesters are amazingly optimistic and they are causing HS2 so much trouble.”

Activist Simon Morgan, who has been transporting the parcels once a week for about a month and is a member of Extinction Rebellion Haringey, said he has “so much respect” for the protesters: “It is a big sacrifice to go and live full time in a camp - I am not in a position to live in a camp but I feel that if someone can come back to the ingredients for a nice cooked meal that can make all the difference between giving up or staying an extra few days.”

A founding member of the HS2 Rebellion group, Islington resident Jessica Peverell, has spent time protecting the trees and fundraised about £2,000 to support the package deliveries.

She thanked businesses which have helped, including Harmless Store in Crouch End.

“I feel protesting HS2 is necessary and I enjoyed being in the amazing environment and biodiversity and wildlife there,” Jessica said.

“The thought that might not be there in the future pains me.”

A HS2 spokesperson said the project has a “pivotal role” in helping Britain’s recovery from the coronavirus: “By providing a cleaner, greener way to travel, HS2 will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country’s fight against climate change.

“We’d urge environmental groups to help us in getting people out of their cars, off planes and onto low-carbon, high speed rail.”

