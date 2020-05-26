Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

A previously spotted Savannah cat in Highgate. Picture: Will Newcomb. Archant

A wildcat spotted in the ‘Billionaires’ Row’ area sparked a police response before officers concluded it did not pose a threat to the public.

The moggy is believed to be a Savannah cat – a designer breed created by mixing the domestic cat with the serval, an African wildcat - which escaped from a home at the East Finchley end of Bishop’s Avenue, known as ‘Billionaires’ Row’.

It was spotted in driveways in Winnington Road.

Police were scrambled to the scene on Bank Holiday Monday, but after spotting the four-legged creature, decided it was not dangerous.

It has yet to be located.

Barnet Police said: “Police were called at approximately 9pm on Monday, May 25 to reports of a large cat seen in a garden in Winnington Road, N2.

“Officers attended the scene. An animal expert also attended and visually assessed the cat; it was concluded the animal was not thought to be dangerous or a threat to the public.

“The cat made off from the garden; enquiries continue to locate it.”

There have been no reports of anyone being injured by the cat.

London Community Security, which has clients in the area, was also alerted to the escape.

The company’s managing director, Peter Williams, told this newspaper: “We were doing our usual patrols an the reports started coming through to us. Obviously there was a lot of police around, and as soon as they got there we got out of their way.

“The last I heard it had escaped a domestic property in the Bishop’s Avenue, which obviously backs on to Winnington Road so that’d make sense.”

This is not the first time a Savannah cat has caused trouble in north London.

In September 2019, a cat “terrorised” a Hampstead mum, while as long ago as 2011, a cat known as the ‘Beast of Shepherd’s Hill’ was scaring Highgate locals.

It is no known whether or not this cat is the same creature.

