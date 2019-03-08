Traders fear return of dockless bikes fleet outside Finchley Road Tube station

Dockless bikes outside Finchley Road station. Picture: Roy Chacko Archant

Traders outside Finchley Road Tube station were annoyed last week when a fleet of dockless bikes turned up outside their businesses - but they were gone within days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dockless bikes outside Finchley Road station. Picture: Roy Chacko Dockless bikes outside Finchley Road station. Picture: Roy Chacko

Some 15 to 20 of the bikes were dropped off overnight on Thursday.

Off-licence owner Gopi Maroof said: "It's not too great a sight. So far we haven't had any complaints from customers but it's only a matter of time."

You may also want to watch:

But neighbour Philip Sallom said the bikes were worth the hassle to keep cars off the streets.

Workers believed TfL had asked for them to be moved, but TfL couldn't confirm this.

Director of transport innovation at TfL Michael Hurwitz said: "It is vital dockless operators work closely with us and the boroughs to ensure their schemes are safely and responsibly managed."

Camden Council said it was working with Jump and Lime on a year-long trial and expected to see a London-wide byelaw brought in next year to give councils greater powers over bike parking.