Traders fear return of dockless bikes fleet outside Finchley Road Tube station

PUBLISHED: 15:45 07 August 2019

Dockless bikes outside Finchley Road station. Picture: Roy Chacko

Archant

Traders outside Finchley Road Tube station were annoyed last week when a fleet of dockless bikes turned up outside their businesses - but they were gone within days.

Some 15 to 20 of the bikes were dropped off overnight on Thursday.

Off-licence owner Gopi Maroof said: "It's not too great a sight. So far we haven't had any complaints from customers but it's only a matter of time."

But neighbour Philip Sallom said the bikes were worth the hassle to keep cars off the streets.

Workers believed TfL had asked for them to be moved, but TfL couldn't confirm this.

Director of transport innovation at TfL Michael Hurwitz said: "It is vital dockless operators work closely with us and the boroughs to ensure their schemes are safely and responsibly managed."

Camden Council said it was working with Jump and Lime on a year-long trial and expected to see a London-wide byelaw brought in next year to give councils greater powers over bike parking.

Highgate Cemetery says goodbye to historic Cedar of Lebanon tree that predates burial ground itself

The Cedar of Lebanon in Highgate Cemetery is no more. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Sluggish Spurs end pre-season with shoot-out defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (front) and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar battle for the ball during the International Champions Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Crouch End inventor completes crowdfunding and now selling air quality monitor

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

LGBTQ+ education: Haringey ‘won’t stand’ for protests outside of borough’s schools

Haringey councillors and staff march through the streets in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Picture: Haringey Council

Julia Donaldson: Hampstead writer gives children at Keats Community Library exclusive preview of new book

Julia Donaldson at Keats Community Library. Picture: Keats Community Library

