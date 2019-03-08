Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Muswell Hill environment group holds 'die-in' to highlight global warming's impact

PUBLISHED: 16:28 17 April 2019

The Muswell Hill Sustainability's Group's die-in on April 13. Picture: Bruce Shayler

The Muswell Hill Sustainability's Group's die-in on April 13. Picture: Bruce Shayler

07850 713 450 brushayler@gmail.com

The Muswell Hill Sustainability Group held a “die-in” to highlight the loss of several thousands of species due to climate change last weekend.

The protest was also to support the Extinction Rebellion movement. Picture: Bruce ShaylerThe protest was also to support the Extinction Rebellion movement. Picture: Bruce Shayler

The action on Saturday was also held to support the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion. About 50 people took part. It was also accompanied by music composed by Deanna and Brian Bogdanovic from BonaFide Studios.

It was followed by a public meeting, “Haringey in a time of climate emergency” with Catherine West MP and Haringey's environment chief, Kirsten Hearn.

The Muswell Hill Sustainability Group was set up in 2008, and aims to reduce carbon emissions and waste in the local area.

17-year-old Safi Jenkins said: “It's up to young people to take action – we will be heard, and we will create the change we wish to see”.

Cara Jenkinson, chair of Muswell Hill Sustainability Group said “We're supporting Extinction Rebellion because humanity and all other life is threatened due to our own and our government's inadequate action to prevent climate change – we need to act now”.

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children’s charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children’s charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Thinking about becoming a foster parent to babies? Here’s what to consider when fostering an infant

Sue Price fosters babies and new borns through Newham Council

Pothas calls on Middlesex to show ruthless streak ahead of opener in One-Day Cup

Middlesex assistant coach Nic Pothas in action for Hampshire for whom he played in three 50-over finals between 2005 and 2009, including the Friends Provident Trophy in 2007 (pic: Glyn Kirk/PA)

Tottenham midfielder Wanyama sure he will get back to best form

Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama (centre) goes around Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer before scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Highgate Harriers prove their credentials at England 10k Championships

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Cup joy for Highgate thirds and Eager is now plotting league success!

Highgate Albion third-team celebrate winning the Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy (pic: Chris Benn/Middlesex FA).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists