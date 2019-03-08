Muswell Hill environment group holds 'die-in' to highlight global warming's impact

The Muswell Hill Sustainability's Group's die-in on April 13.

The Muswell Hill Sustainability Group held a “die-in” to highlight the loss of several thousands of species due to climate change last weekend.

The action on Saturday was also held to support the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion. About 50 people took part. It was also accompanied by music composed by Deanna and Brian Bogdanovic from BonaFide Studios.

It was followed by a public meeting, “Haringey in a time of climate emergency” with Catherine West MP and Haringey's environment chief, Kirsten Hearn.

The Muswell Hill Sustainability Group was set up in 2008, and aims to reduce carbon emissions and waste in the local area.

17-year-old Safi Jenkins said: “It's up to young people to take action – we will be heard, and we will create the change we wish to see”.

Cara Jenkinson, chair of Muswell Hill Sustainability Group said “We're supporting Extinction Rebellion because humanity and all other life is threatened due to our own and our government's inadequate action to prevent climate change – we need to act now”.