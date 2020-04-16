Search

Coronavirus: Parkland Walk “too dangerous” with “tension” over social distancing

PUBLISHED: 12:39 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 16 April 2020

People on the Parkland Walk, where walkers, runners and cyclists come into close proximity. Picture: Archant

People on the Parkland Walk, where walkers, runners and cyclists come into close proximity. Picture: Archant

Archant

London’s longest nature reserve is becoming “too dangerous” with runners and cyclists flouting social distancing rules, says a conservation group chair.

Parkland Walk, a 4km path running from Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace, has become subject of “tension” between walkers and exercisers over maintaining the two-metre margin prescribed by government during coronavirus lockdown.

Research from KU Leuven in Belgium and TU Eindhoven in Holland suggests people walking into the slipstream of runners should keep a distance of at least 4-5 metres, and between 10-20 metres when following cyclists.

UK government guidelines remain at two metres for these specific scenarious, and all other public encounters.

Haringey Council says it has made appeals and erected signs to reinforce the importance of social distancing, and will paint two-metre markers on the Parkland Walk this week.

The Parkland Walk cuts across Haringey and Islington. Picture: Polly HancockThe Parkland Walk cuts across Haringey and Islington. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cathy Meeus, Friends of the Parkland Walk chair, said the path was too congested and many runners were prioritising personal gains above safety protocol.

“Runners by nature tend to be concerned with their fitness targets and timing themselves and they don’t want to slow up for anyone,” she said.

“So they will just barge too close to people and that makes it very alarming, particularly for older people.

“Many regular users of the Parkland Walk feel it’s too dangerous to go on now, so it’s becoming dominated by runners and cyclists which is very unfair on many users.”

Haringey Council says it will lay down two-metre markers on the path this week. Picture: Polly HancockHaringey Council says it will lay down two-metre markers on the path this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cathy is now walking with a stick which she holds out horizontally to keep people at bay.

“I’m sure it looks and sounds quite mad but I’d rather not get coronavirus,” she said.

The conservation group chair, who stressed her views did not reflect all of those inside the Friends of the Parkland Walk, welcomed people enjoying the path as light respite to the strict shutdown.

But she called on Haringey Council to provide clearer messaging specific to runners.

Haringey said it had patrolled the path over the Easter weekend and erected signs at both entrances of the walk to highlight social distancing measures.

A council spokesperson said: “People are entitled to run and cycle during the outbreak, in line with government guidance.

“We would urge residents to act responsibly and stay two metres apart.”

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

For our essential list of community groups click here.

For our essential list of community groups click here.



