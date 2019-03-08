Waterlow Park: Open-air art displays to come to life at Highgate park this weekend

Bear by Amie-Rose Gwyther Legros. Picture: UAL 100 Central St Martins Archant

If anyone’s looking to go on a bear hunt this weekend, Waterlow Park would be a pretty good place to start.

A partnership between UAL 100 Central Saint Martins art school, Lauderdale House, the Friends of Waterlow Park, LUX and Camden Council has created a three-day art event at the park in Highgate.

There will be a trail of sculptures made by 70 students around the park, including eight-foot tall Bear by Amie-Rose Gwyther Legros.

It will get kicked off at 11am on Friday. There will also be a film screened at LUX, in Waterlow Park Centre.

The work all forms part of the course's 2019 degree show.

Fiona Murphy, chair of the Friends of Waterlow Park said: “Waterlow Art Park is returning for a second event and this year is timed a little later in the calendar to coincide with all the CSM student Design Shows.

“It is such an exciting event for the Park, these first year students are bursting with inventiveness and obviously respond rather well to the open air challenge. Beside the eight-foot tall bear there will be quite a few surprises in the show, both moving, static and on film.”

Adrian Scrivener, who leads the fine art foundation course at Central Saint Martins said: “Working with Waterlow Park is a great opportunity for our students to think about how their work changes when made for a public outdoor space, and to consider how it impacts on the environment. Camden Council has been a great support throughout the project.”