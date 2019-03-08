Chalcots Estate litter nightmare: Used condoms and sanitary towels among 'disgusting' rubbish on thrown on windowsill

View from kitchen of flat on the second floor of Taplow. Litter thrown from the upper floors caught on the anti pigeon spikes. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Used condoms and soiled sanitary towels. Leftover food and discarded cigarette butts.

Taplow tower in the Chalcots Estate. Picture: Polly Hancock Taplow tower in the Chalcots Estate. Picture: Polly Hancock

These are just some of the items that have landed on the window ledge outside to Sybil Everitt's kitchen in the Chalcots.

She was one of the first residents to move into Taplow when it was built in the late 1960s. She said the problem has been going on for years but has worsened recently when Camden Council staff installed anti-bird spikes.

Her son, Simon used to clear the rubbish from the window ledge by using a pole out of the window. However since the prongs were introduced when the cladding was taken off last year, it is impossible to shift. Sybil said: "It is disgusting. It's really nasty stuff. I just want it to end. Every time I go into my kitchen that's my view."

The 88-year-old said she has previously had a cigarette butt land in her fruit bowl after leaving a window open. However the spikes have now made the problem worse.

Taplow NW3. View from second floor communal hallway. Litter thrown from the upper floors caught on the anti pigeon spikes. Picture: Polly Hancock Taplow NW3. View from second floor communal hallway. Litter thrown from the upper floors caught on the anti pigeon spikes. Picture: Polly Hancock

"We don't have anything long enough to reach out and knock the rubbish off. Simon's even tried to use a leafblower," she said.

When she complained to Camden Council, who maintains the estate, notices have been sent to occupants asking them not to throw rubbish out of the window. Despite this, the problem continued.

Meanwhile when Simon raised the issue with a councillor, they passed it onto a council official who said the problem had been cleared despite not visiting Sybil's flat to check.

Her son, who works as a social worker said: "It's unbelievable, it makes your stomach turn. They haven't even bothered to tie the ends of the condoms up. It never stops.

"They don't read the notices that are sent. It is like 16th century London when people used windows as rubbish chutes."

The 58-year-old, who lives in Fleet Road, added: "I've really had enough of it. We can't even get rid of it, it's awful. Nobody should have to live like that."

A Camden Council spokesperson confirmed it had received reports of it happening before.

They said: "