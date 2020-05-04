Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Castlehaven Community Centre gets £143,000 grant for community gardening

PUBLISHED: 11:21 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 04 May 2020

Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation

Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation

Archant

The Castlehaven Community Centre has won a £143,000 grant to expand its community gardening scheme.

Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London CorporationGardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation

The Camden Town charity will use the cash – awarded by the City Bridge Trust – to build on its Greenworks scheme which involves the community in outdoor activities such as landscaping and the growing of food.

The CCA hopes to see 1,500 people become part of the scheme over the next three years.

You may also want to watch:

The City Bridge Trust is the charitable arm of the City of London Corporation. Dhruv Patel, who chairs the City Bridge Trust committee, said: “This garden provides an urban oasis for many residents in Camden, with over a thousand people volunteering at the project in the last year.”

Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London CorporationGardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation

Tricia Richards, the CCA’s chief exec, said:

“This funding is a true life line to continue our hard work in developing our two community parks in the heart of Camden Town, and to provide engaging and educating workshops through our Horticultural Hub, whilst encouraging the local community to get fit and active with regular gardening sessions within our green spaces.”

She said such spaces were needed “more than ever” in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

New Extinction Rebellion group launches in Highgate

Jane Leggett has started a new Extinction Rebellion Highgate group. Picture: Jane Leggett

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Chalcots: Camden set to ditch contractor a year into project over plans which ‘were not what we asked for’

Taplow tower in the Chalcots Estate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

New Extinction Rebellion group launches in Highgate

Jane Leggett has started a new Extinction Rebellion Highgate group. Picture: Jane Leggett

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Chalcots: Camden set to ditch contractor a year into project over plans which ‘were not what we asked for’

Taplow tower in the Chalcots Estate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: No fans ‘any time soon’ says FA chairman

FA chairman Greg Clarke has said football faces a real threat from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TIM GOODE/PA

Looking back: Arsenal lift Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994

Arsenal celebrate beating holders Parma 1-0 to lift the 1994 Cup Winners Cup in Copenhagen (pic John Stillwell/PA Wire)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 4

Nick Faldo bites his lip as he drives off the second tee during his fourth and final round in the 1996 British Open Golf Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Hampstead Heath guerilla artist returns: Runner spots more mystery cubes in the trees

We still do not know who is putting cubes in Hampstead Heath trees. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska

Islington storyteller offers free podcast for locked down families

Emily Hanna-Grazebrook and her son Leo who are running a storytelling podcast Dragonfly Tales
Drive 24