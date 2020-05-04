Castlehaven Community Centre gets £143,000 grant for community gardening

Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation Archant

The Castlehaven Community Centre has won a £143,000 grant to expand its community gardening scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation

The Camden Town charity will use the cash – awarded by the City Bridge Trust – to build on its Greenworks scheme which involves the community in outdoor activities such as landscaping and the growing of food.

The CCA hopes to see 1,500 people become part of the scheme over the next three years.

You may also want to watch:

The City Bridge Trust is the charitable arm of the City of London Corporation. Dhruv Patel, who chairs the City Bridge Trust committee, said: “This garden provides an urban oasis for many residents in Camden, with over a thousand people volunteering at the project in the last year.”

Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation Gardeners at the Castlehaven Community Centre. Picture: CCA/City of London Corporation

Tricia Richards, the CCA’s chief exec, said:

“This funding is a true life line to continue our hard work in developing our two community parks in the heart of Camden Town, and to provide engaging and educating workshops through our Horticultural Hub, whilst encouraging the local community to get fit and active with regular gardening sessions within our green spaces.”

She said such spaces were needed “more than ever” in light of the coronavirus pandemic.