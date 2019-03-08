100 Avenue Road: Court date set for judicial review into approval of construction management plan

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A date has been set for a judicial review into the construction management plan for 100 Avenue Road.

Campaigners will gather at the High Court on May 21 to hear whether a judge believes a full judicial review should be heard into whether the construction management plan passed earlier this year was legal.

The plans, by developer Essential Living, will see 184 flats built, along with retail and community space.

The CMP proved controversial at the planning meeting, over the number of lorries using Swiss Cottage Open Space and Winchester Road to access the site. It was initially turned down last summer before being brought back late last year and passing by one vote.

Janine Sachs, of Save Swiss Cottage, said: “Even though the building is coming down it doesn't weaken our case, which if successful could mean a cap of only seven vehicles through the site, as originally planned and submitted in to the planning committee in July.”