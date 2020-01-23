Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

'Garden tax': Barnet residents to pay £70 for green bin collections despite Labour and public opposition

PUBLISHED: 11:33 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 23 January 2020

The charge was signed off at Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Archant

The charge was signed off at Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Archant

Archant

Barnet residents will have to pay £70 to dispose their green bin waste in a move labelled a "garden tax" by opposition councillors.

The annual fee for garden waste collection was approved by Barnet Council's environment committee on Monday (January 20) despite 82% of respondents (5,159) to its public consultaion opposing the charge, and nearly 3,000 residents signing a petition to scrap the fee.

The council says cost-saving measures of more than £70 million have brought about the policy, £15m of which will come from the environment budget, and the fee will allow the local authority to invest in other services such as cleaning the streets.

The £70 charge will start from April 6. Residents will have to pay an extra £50 per year for every additional green bin they need collecting, which the consultation says will most greatly impact the elderly and people in Oakleigh.

Barnet Labour environment spokesperson Cllr Cllr Alan Schneiderman said: "This is an unfair and environmentally unfriendly garden tax.

You may also want to watch:

"At the last local election, the Tories promised to maintain Barnet's bin collections, since then we've had a botched reorganisation leading to thousands of missed collections, the scrapping of the separate food waste collection service and now a new charge is proposed for green waste collections.

"Barnet's waste service budget may be £2 million overspent but its simply not fair to make residents pay the price."

Barnet Council council says the green bin charge is in line with neighbouring boroughs - Harrow, Camden and Haringey residents pay £75, in Enfield there is a £65 fee and in Brent a £60 charge. Three in five (59%) UK councils make residents pay for garden waste collection.

Barnet Council leader Dan Thomas said: "The decision to charge for garden waste collections is not one that has been taken lightly.

"I feel strongly that we must manage resources responsibly, and this decision not only saves money but will allow us to invest in keeping Barnet's streets clean and in a good condition."

A Barnet Council spokesperson added: "We consulted residents on the garden waste collection service, which revealed how much they value it. We want to continue to provide the service, as Barnet has a significant number of properties with gardens and charging for garden waste collections will allow this."

For minutes from the environment committee meeting and more information on the charge visit the council website.

Most Read

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

Highgate Monty Python star and ‘Renaissance comedian’ Terry Jones dies at 77 after dementia battle

Terry Jones attending the Anna Nicole Opera, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

60ft tree falls on Python Terry Jones’ home

Terry Jones with the fallen tree near his house in Highgate. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Most Read

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

Highgate Monty Python star and ‘Renaissance comedian’ Terry Jones dies at 77 after dementia battle

Terry Jones attending the Anna Nicole Opera, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

60ft tree falls on Python Terry Jones’ home

Terry Jones with the fallen tree near his house in Highgate. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

It was ‘mixed emotions’ for Mourinho as Lloris returns for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris shouts on the pitch during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Table-tennis: Ho’s hopes ended by Spanish

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's team event at the Olympic qualifying tournament (pic RG/ITTF)

Baggaley bids for fourth World Ping Pong title

Andrew Baggaley is chasing another World Championship of Ping Pong title (pic Matchroom Multisport)

Opinion: Action needed to protect our NHS

Barnet and Camden AM, Andrew Dismore, has noticed negative effects of Brexit.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists