Friends of the Albert Road Rec crowdfunding for solar lights to make park safer

The Friends of the Albert Road Rec Group (FARRG) is working hard to attract donations to make the park a safer and more pleasant place - particularly for schoolchildren at Rhodes Avenue Primary and Alexandra Park School which both adjoin it. The group aims to raise £54,851. FARRG has already garnered the support of local MP Catherine West (Lab, Hornsey and Wood Green) and members are hoping their pitch will pique the interest of the mayor of London Sadiq Khan. The mayor has reviewed the scheme after FARGG applied for funding, and the team are hoping his backing could push them past their target. FARRG chair Emma Burridge told this newspaper: “Since last year we have been working with the council to get lights designed to make sure we look after the lights and the environment, and also that we provide lighting that’s low maintenance.” FARRG hope the lights will also deter criminals. “Last summer there were quite a few mugging incidents after school, even in July,” Emma said. “It’s not too bad, but we’re bordered by two schools so it’s about trying to make it safer.” She said she was trying to reach out to local businesses for corporate support to help reach the £54,851 target set. Catherine West said: ““The plan for solar lighting for the Albert Road Rec is a fantastic initiative, and it is great to see so many local people chipping in to support the plans for a greener, safer neighbourhood.” Adrian Hall, head at Rhodes Avenue Primary, backed the scheme, saying: “It’s a community space between two schools that the children and families use all year around. “The big thing for us is that solar lighting will really lengthen the day. It’s a really positive project.” So far, the fundraiser has raised more than £10,000 from almost 250 backers, which is about 20 per cent of the money needed. Visit spacehive.com\/solar-lighting-for-albert-rec to back the project.