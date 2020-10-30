Abacus Belsize Primary School: Inquiry closes but arguments over benefits of police station scheme continue

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

The planning inquiry determining the future of Abacus Belsize Primary School concluded on Thursday October 29, with Camden Council, a schools trust and a group of Hampstead residents continuing to argue over the impact of moving it into the old police station in Rosslyn Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hampstead campaigners – the Hampstead Community for Responsible Development group (HCRD) – also brought up a newsletter sent by the trust to parents back in 2015 which described the site as “inappropriate” for a school.

In her closing speech, on behalf of HCRD, Esther Drabkin-Reiter reiterated that the school move was the “wrong development in the wrong location” and said this was borne out by the letter – from Chris Tweedale, the then-chief exec of Abacus’ parent trust.

READ MORE: Abacus Primary planning inquiry hears arguments over ‘unacceptable’ air quality

She said: “The inappropriateness of the appeal site for a school was a view shared by the trust which manages the school.”

The trust – Anthem, then known as CfBT – argued it was only referring to the unsuitability of the site as a temporary location for the school.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Ms Drabkin-Reiter continued by suggesting “a proper approach” to alternative possible locations should have been taken, suggesting Gloucester House in Daleham Gardens.

She added: “The harm to a Grade II listed heritage asset is not outweighed by the public benefits, including limited heritage benefits, of the development.”

For Camden Council, Morag Ellis QC finished the town hall’s arguments by agreeing: “The public benefits are all marred and outweighed by the policy conflicts which reveal that this is the wrong proposal for this building, in the wrong location.”

Ms Ellis also cast doubt on the school’s ability to guarantee children would travel to school sustainably. She said: “Great reliance was placed on the Abacus ethos, but in future the permission might be utilised by a different type of school.”

Reuben Taylor QC, for Anthem, emphasised the wider benefits of finding the school a new home. He said: “Giving this school a permanent home will raise educational standards and will transform children’s lives by helping them to reach their full potential. Granting permission for this school is significantly in the public interest.”

The planning inspectorate’s Paul Jackson will now deliberate on whether to allow the development and overturn Camden Council’s November 2019 to reject it. His judgement could take a number of weeks.