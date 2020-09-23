Search

£65k raised for Royal Free by Hampstead Garden Suburb Residents Association

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 September 2020

The HGSRA being presented with its fundraising award by the Royal Free Charity in Central Square. Picture: HGSRA

The HGSRA being presented with its fundraising award by the Royal Free Charity in Central Square. Picture: HGSRA

Hampstead Garden Suburb Residents Association (HGSRA) has raised £65,000 for the Royal Free Charity’s Covid-19 emergency fund.

The award given to the HGSRA by the Royal Free Charity. Picture: HGSRA

Generous donations from the HGSRA have enabled doctors and nurses at the Hampstead hospital to have respite areas with internet access so they can speak with family and friends as they work on the frontline during the pandemic.

The residents’ association – one of the oldest in the country – match-funded £25,000 to help create 16 resilience and emotional support areas at the Royal Free, and ‘wobble rooms’ where staff could receive one-to-one support.

The Royal Free’s recreation club was also turned into a free supermarket which saw more than 48,000 staff visits in its first seven weeks.

The HGSRA being presented with its fundraising award by the Royal Free Charity in Central Square. Picture: HGSRAThe HGSRA being presented with its fundraising award by the Royal Free Charity in Central Square. Picture: HGSRA

One nurse said: “We can’t tell you how much we appreciate it. It feels like we are being supported by the community.”

For its invaluable community support, the HGSRA received an award in Central Square from Diane Ryan, the Royal Free Charity’s head of community fundraising.

