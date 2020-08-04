Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

55 Fitzroy Park: Developer defends Heath-side home plans as petition with almost 6,000 signatures submitted

PUBLISHED: 15:48 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 04 August 2020

Campaigners from regular Heath users including swimmers, runners, dog walkers, residents and allotment holders petition to prevent exessive development of nearby plots in Fitzroy Park.

Campaigners from regular Heath users including swimmers, runners, dog walkers, residents and allotment holders petition to prevent exessive development of nearby plots in Fitzroy Park.

Archant

Campaigners who oppose plans to build five family homes on a plot bordering the Heath this week submitted a petition with more than five and a half thousand signatures to Camden Council.

An artist's impression of one of the homes planned for 55 Fitzroy Park. Picture; Adam ClemensAn artist's impression of one of the homes planned for 55 Fitzroy Park. Picture; Adam Clemens

This comes more than a year after Geoff Springer’s scheme to build three homes on the site of 55 Fitzroy Park for his neighbour Professor Lynne Turner-Stokes and her family was first mooted.

The two further homes, planned for the rear of the site close to Millfield Lane, would be for Mr Springer and his son.

READ MORE: Highgate Newtown Community Centre warns pandemic ‘still taking a huge toll’

Groups including the Heath and Hampstead Society, the City of London Corporation (CoLC) and the Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee (CAAC) have voiced disapproval of the scheme.

But Mr Springer has always defended the scheme’s design. On behalf of the Turner-Stokes family, he said: “We acknowledge the importance of the site and we are conscious of the strength of feeling this petition demonstrates.”

Gates at the rear of 55 Fitzroy Park that exit along Millfield LaneGates at the rear of 55 Fitzroy Park that exit along Millfield Lane

He said he was keen to reassure local people that the scheme would not have an impact on drainage, as the plot was downstream of the Heath, and added “there is no plan to use Millfield Lane for construction traffic”.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Community petition over Heath-side homes scheme, but developers ‘don’t want a fight’

Mr Springer continued: “The plans remain consistent with the scale of development for properties on neighbouring plots in Fitzroy Park, and do not therefore represent an ‘overdevelopment’ but a considerate response to the existing local context.”

Meanwhile the Fitzroy Park Residents’ Association has called the impact of the plan a “grave concern”, and the Highgate Society called it “ill-conceived, poorly designed and selfishly over-developed”.

An artist's impression of plans for 55 Fitzroy Park. Picture: Adam Clemens / Fathom ArchitectsAn artist's impression of plans for 55 Fitzroy Park. Picture: Adam Clemens / Fathom Architects

Susan Rose, who chairs Highgate CAAC added her group was “aghast” at the plans which could “destroy the peaceful enclave of Millfield Lane forever”. She added: “These houses will do nothing to relieve the housing situation, being aimed at the billionaire’s market.”

Heath swimmers have been concerned by the impact on the nearby Kenwood Ladies’ Pond.

Ruth Hallgarten, who chairs the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association said she was concerned about the impact of the development on Millfield Lane. She worried the scheme would threaten “the peaceful natural approach to the pond”.

The Ham&High understands the scheme is likely to come before Camden’s planning committee in the near future.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Highgate Cemetery boss delighted at ‘really popular’ free-range visits of West burial ground

Highgate Cemetery has been scene of many a ghost-hunt. Picture: Andreas (Flickr, CC by 2.0)

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Highgate Cemetery boss delighted at ‘really popular’ free-range visits of West burial ground

Highgate Cemetery has been scene of many a ghost-hunt. Picture: Andreas (Flickr, CC by 2.0)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Crystal Palace snap up Spurs midfielder Coral-Jade Haines

Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham and Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Motorbike fundraiser ‘fitting memory’ for Muswell Hill father killed in Holloway Road crash

Simon Palmer, 47, died on his motorbike on June 20 last year. Now, friends, family and colleagues and fundraising in his name. Picture: Louise Palmer

55 Fitzroy Park: Developer defends Heath-side home plans as petition with almost 6,000 signatures submitted

Campaigners from regular Heath users including swimmers, runners, dog walkers, residents and allotment holders petition to prevent exessive development of nearby plots in Fitzroy Park.

Highgate Newtown Community Centre warns pandemic is still taking ‘huge’ toll as grant funding ends

Nafeisa Guleid, Sandeep Singh, Harry Mackrill, James Morrison-Corley and Sharon White helping out for HNCC. Picture: Highgate Newtown Community Centre

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock