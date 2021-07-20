Summer in the City: Time to enjoy everything London has to offer

Opinion

Published: 12:37 PM July 20, 2021

It may seem a silly thing to say after 18 months locked up, to varying degrees, but why would you want to leave London this summer?

The city has just about everything you could want (the skiing options are limited worldwide at this time of year), and plenty you didn't know you wanted.

My family and lots of my friends are in Guernsey, where I grew up, and I'll certainly be heading back at some point but, that aside, I'll be enjoying what the greatest city in world (other opinions are valid) has to offer.

Yes, there is going to be a lot of uncertainty and, like it or not, people have to make their own minds up about Covid safety.

There are plenty opportunities to enjoy the city without getting caught up in the crowds. Areas of Hampstead Heath and our beautiful parks will get busy, but there is lots of space still to enjoy. And what about the beautiful canals and waterways? Not to mention the Thames, and even the zoo.

Whether you’re looking to keep your distance or not, there are plenty of local businesses that will appreciate our support.

Restaurants and pubs will still be doing takeout if you don’t want to dine in. And there are our many organic grocers and farmers’ markets – perfect for a picnic.

Even if you think you know the area you live in, a local guided tour will prove there’s still a lot to learn.

And if you’re ready to join an audience? There is more going on than ever.

This weekend Kaleidoscope at Alexandra Palace kicks off the festival season, but there are hundreds of plays, comedy nights and concerts lined up.

The Edinburgh Festival is, understandably, limited this year but Camden Fringe is full steam ahead.

It’s been a tough 18 months, and we’re not out of the woods yet, but there are good times ahead.

We'll be supporting the many great events and businesses London has to offer in the months ahead.

It’s time to enjoy a summer in the city.