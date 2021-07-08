Euro 2020 final: The news team's predictions for England v Italy

Opinion

Published: 3:54 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM July 8, 2021

With a tricky semi-final against Denmark out of the way, England are on the cusp of Wembley glory at Euro 2020.

Here, some of the news team make bold and less-bold predictions about how the final will go against Italy on Sunday (July 11).

John Patrick Asher, print editor

"I predict a close game. I would very much like England to win but I think the Italians will be tough and hard to break down. I think it will be 1-1 after extra time and the Italians will win on penalties."

Print editor JP Asher has a suspicion the Italians might edge it - Credit: JP Asher

Michael Boniface, senior reporter

"This has got tight, nervy affair written all over it. One goal to settle it – either a Harry Kane wonder strike from 30 yards (as he doesn’t like the box much this tournament), or a Jordan Pickford clanger for the ages. Bank Holiday Monday, anyone?"

Michael Boniface is angling for an extra day off - Credit: Michael Boniface

Holly Chant, reporter

“I have managed to miss every Euro match so far, but if I catch the final I’ll be rooting for England. With no idea how either Italy or England have played so far, my best completely uninformed guess is that England will beat Italy, 2 -1.”

In the tradition of sports fans everywhere, Holly is not letting the fact she hasn't seen any games get in the way of making a score prediction - Credit: Holly Chant

André Langlois, editor

"I've loved watching Italy play in this tournament – and it's a few years since I've said that. Chiesa and Insigne have been fantastic, but so has the whole team. On the other hand, England have Sterling and Kane in sublime form. I've consulted an octopus and I'm going for 3-1 to England in normal time, with the Italians' composure crumbling with every minute."

A late call-up didn't come through for editor André Langlois - Credit: André Langlois

William Mata, chief reporter

"Italy were one of my predictions before the championship began, but I have been pleasantly surprised by the attacking and fluid football they have played (if we overlook some of the conveniently timed "injuries" they suffered). England have been more predictable in their build-up, but having not been alive to see a major tournament win, the fact we have got to the final is nothing short of a shock. In a strange tournament, full of own goals, half full stadiums, players taking the knee (and a stand against Coca Cola), it is very hard to make a prediction. It would therefore almost not be a surprise if England won on penalties."

A fresh-faced, Arsenal-supporting William Mata, at the age of 21 - Credit: William Mata

Nathalie Raffray, senior reporter

"I predict England will win 3-2. The Italians have a great team with formidable footballers but so have we. My hopes are pinned on no 10, the Boy from Brent, Raheem Sterling – his speed and his bullet shots. ⚽️"

Raheem Sterling correspondent Nathalie Raffray #GirlFromBrent - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Jacob Ranson, sports reporter

"Italy haven’t lost in 33 games and since September, 2018 but I feel the run is going to come an end with England on home soil and the backing on the crowd. I’m going for 2-0 to England – of course, Harry Kane to score one of the goals. I’d love to see Grealish set him up or find the net for the other."

Jacob Ranson, our sports correspondent at Wembley throughout Euro 2020 - Credit: Jacob Ranson

Sam Volpe, senior reporter

"It's hard to argue with these two teams being in the final. The £2.50 bet I made on Italy to win Euro 2020 at the start of May looks less misguided than I'd imagined, although it does complicate matters! It seems likely the game will come down to who controls the midfield, and I think Italy's midfield trio might have too much nous for England. A bit of Sterling magic (again) will keep us in it, but I fancy Italy to win 2-1 inside 90 minutes."